Reasons why Facebook will keep Donald Trump’s account suspended



Facebook’s Oversight Board said the company erred in imposing an indefinite ban on Trump.

This Wednesday, the Facebook Oversight Board justified the company’s decision to suspend the account of former President Donald Trump after the January 6 insurrection in the United States Capitol.

The decision means that neither Facebook or Instagram have to restore access to Trump accounts immediatelyHowever, the panel said that the company was wrong to impose an indefinite ban So now Facebook has six months to restore Trump’s account, suspend it for a specified time, or suspend the account permanently.

“At the time of Mr. Trump’s posts, there was a clear and immediate risk of harm and his words of support for those involved in the riots legitimized his violent actions,” the Oversight Board wrote in announcing its decision.

“Given the severity of the violations and the continuing risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending Mr. Trump’s accounts.”

However, the Oversight Board said Facebook was trying to “avoid its responsibilities” by imposing an indefinite suspension, which was criticized as “a vague and no-rule sanction” and then asking the board to make the final decision.

Following the ruling, Facebook “will determine action that is clear and proportionate,” Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications Nick Clegg said in a statement. Until then, he said, Trump accounts will remain suspended.

Trump has criticized Facebook, Twitter and Google “for having taken away his freedom of expression” and has expressed that “these corrupt social media companies must pay a political price.”

Facebook’s decision was made after a mob of supporters stormed the Capitol, claiming that Trump used their platform to “incite a violent resurrection.” After the call from Facebook, Twitter decided to permanently ban the former president.

