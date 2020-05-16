Reasons why a strong woman suffers when she wins. | Pexels

The life of a strong woman It will never be perfect, and although we might think that anything goes along the way to fulfill your dreams, it will not be exempt from a few injuries. These are the reasons why a woman suffers when she wins.

We might think that the important thing is to win every battle, every war, but many times doing the right thing will take us away from what we once love, it will even make us question if we are really on the right path or if we should change our decisions, goals and dreams. Are we a strong woman? Yes, but not perfect.

A strong, intelligent and successful woman she doesn’t stop being human and it doesn’t matter if she seems strong and unwavering, does not stop having a heart, he does not stop having gone through almost unthinkable choices to be where he is, some materials, others emotional and even some physical.

A strong woman He suffers when he wins because the most important thing does not come easily to his life, but he also knows that it is not about trying infinitely because there must always be a reward.

The strong woman also suffers, her decisions define her

A strong woman he is not defined by what he achieves at his side of his life, but by all those decisions that seemed impossible, for those dark moments where he thought about giving up and got up again to continue.

A strong woman suffers when she wins for reasons like these:

Because she is disappointed in people who thought they loved her.

Because it will fail more than once before it can succeed.

Because you will miss out on great moments with your loved ones in order to meet other priorities.







Reasons why a strong woman suffers when she wins. Pexels





Because not everyone will understand your reasons for making certain decisions.

Because despite acting according to your heart, you will be the target of gossip and envy.

Because others will make you doubt what you want.

Because there will be times when everything will be so difficult that you will consider giving up.

Because many will not give him credit for everything he did.

Because there will be times when you will feel alone, you must hold on to your self-esteem.

Because many times you will not understand why certain things happen until time passes.

Because you know that the perfect does not exist and that the challenges will always be present.

Because you remember what you lost along the way so you can keep going.

Visit our YouTube channel

.