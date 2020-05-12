Reasons why a strong woman never begs a man. | Pexels

Love can be an enigma and even when it is a relationship that is beginning or one of several years, we can find ourselves with the surprise that the other does not want to be in it anymore. Let’s talk about reasons why a strong woman never begs a man.

No friend, does not mean that all men are equal, But you are with one who no longer wants to be with you and that it’s time to say goodbye to him as a couple. For many comes fear, doubts, insecurities, but if there is something that a strong woman recognizes, it is that by force nothing is achieved and love is so delicate that it cannot be forced.

In the case of a relationship that is just beginning, a strong, intelligent and successful woman, will understand that it is not about pretending that it is less to please or retain him, If he couldn’t value her now, much less will he when real life tests come that are never lacking in a relationship. Life tells you that it was not there and that something better will come later.

A strong woman does not pray, she leaves when she is not wanted, she clings to a life without lies, to one where your partner gives you the place you deserve, that of an equal, with respect, with love, with consideration and with honesty.

So, a strong woman is not disappointed in love for a person, does not forge a way of life for someone else’s problems and simply looks for the least way to heal his wounds to continue with the life he always dreamed of, because his happiness was not him.

If we look at it in detail, A strong woman never pleads with a man for reasons like these:

Because he knows that love cannot be forced.

Because before the love of a couple is their self-love.

Because she knows that if he cheats on her, the problem is him and not the other person.

Because she knows that if the person stayed with her, they would both be unhappy.

If there are children, he wants them to learn to respect themselves, to take care of their dignity.







Because at that moment she understands that he is not what she wanted.

Because although it hurts, he knows that it will happen at some point and that this failure does not mean that love failed him.

Because he knows that if he does not appreciate her as she is, he is not the one for her.

Because you know the difference between giving clear signals and humbling yourself for attention.

Because she knows that she can also be happy single.

Because he knows that it is not enough for her to love, he must do it too or the relationship will not work.

Because she is not afraid of being alone, she did not have a partner as a pretext to evade her emotional wounds from the past.

Because he knows how to differentiate between falling in love with a real person and an idea.

Because she recognizes that this is an opportunity to learn from herself and improve so as not to repeat the same mistakes.

Because she recognizes that his insecurities are not her fault.

Because it values ​​its time and everything that makes it unique, it will not be discounted by anyone or anyone.

