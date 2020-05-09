Reasons why a strong woman is the first to forgive. | Pexels

Have you noticed the great power that forgiveness has? We have previously talked about how important it is to be able to focus on the present and the future, but today we invite you to reflect on the reasons for doing it more easily and receiving the great reward, reasons why a strong woman is the first to forgive.

When we talk about someone who hurt us, we also talk about how personal we can take things and with it, of the emotional immaturity that can make us live with that feeling for a long time, in addition, an endless number of opportunities that get out of hand for carrying grudges and resentments.

A strong woman He has no time or desire for those things, he is so intelligent who prefers to occupy his mind and energy in things that contribute to his life and that of his loved ones, understands that when someone fails him in some way, it is not his fault in large part and also, He recognizes that he is not always right.

Forgiveness speaks of self-love, of a desire to succeed in life and to know that to be happy you need to have a light heart. Yes, it is not an easy task and there are situations where there is no explanation to forgive, but when we do, that situation ceases to have power over our life and to affect the good that comes after it.

A strong woman does not wait for change, it causes it

A strong woman is the first to forgive because she does not stay waiting for things to happen but causes them, is armed with courage and faces all kinds of situations trusting the best of results, with the idea that he never loses, only wins or learns and thus adds to his life always.

Have you hesitated to forgive? In you there is a great woman, strong, intelligent, successful And if you still hesitate, these reasons for forgiving might cheer you up. A strong woman sorry for reasons like these:

Because he takes the things from whom they come.

Because it puts the common good first than the situation.

Because he likes to create agreements.

Because he doesn’t like to carry unnecessary grudges.

For its great maturity.







Because he wants to be happy and knows that he must forgive to achieve it.

For love of itself.

Because you know when something is not your fault.

Because he lives with humility.

Because he likes to see the best of each person.

To be free.

For his great empathy.

Because you know you are not always right.

For peace of mind.

Out of respect for her and others.

