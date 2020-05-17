Reasons why a strong woman is not happy forever and never gives up. | Pexels

How much have they told you about the happiness? You feel happy? A strong woman knows that her life is always on the move and for the same, change is inevitable, so although she values ​​moments, she knows that good is not eternal. These are the reasons why a strong woman is not happy forever.

Since we were little we got used to stories where they tell us about an event that marks a before and after, hence the “happy foreverBut is there such a thing? A strong woman He knows that just as he will have moments of glory there will be others of great difficulty and that happiness is not something permanent, but that does not discourage him.

For one strong woman, happiness is not something unattainable, But it is not the only thing, he knows that it is not something perfect and that it will come after great personal struggles, difficult decisions and even losses, but that will not stop him from believing in it or getting bitter, much less taking things personally.

If something a strong woman knows how to do is adaptLearning to distinguish between everything that lives and valuing what really fills the heart does not waste time, but it does enjoy when you experience something good and remembers it when a storm that is difficult to overcome comes.

So, the strong woman fills her life with moments and processes, she can feel happy even when she doesn’t have everything, even when there are pending goals and when a loved one leaves, she sees beyond everything thanks to her self love

A strong woman is not happy forever for reasons like these:

Because when you fulfill dreams and goals, then new ones come and involve re-striving to achieve them.

Because he knows that the only permanent thing in life is change.

Because you know that happiness is also the result of difficult decisions and moments.

Because he understands that happiness is not perfect.

Because he recognizes that it is impossible to lead a life free from stumbling /

Because he knows that behind every happy moment there was work and he misses part of what he lost to get it.

Because you recognize that you don’t need a perfect life to feel full.

Because he knows that happiness is not a destination, but an entire path.

Because you know that you cannot impose your needs on others, you will not always be right and you will not always be valued by others.

Because he knows that when he least expects it, life shakes the world.

Because he knows that happiness is not earned and now, it is built and chosen every day.

Because he understands that it is not perfect and accepts it.

Because if you always had everything you want I would stop appreciating you.

Because he knows that the perfect moments come when he least expects it, but he celebrates and remembers them to overcome the storms that come into his life.

