Have you been unfaithful? It is undoubtedly one of the greatest pains that can be suffered by having a Relationship and although many say that this is not forgiven, life has shown us otherwise, let’s talk about the reasons why a strong woman forgives infidelity.

It seems absurd to give someone else’s heart and suddenly decide to almost throw it away, missing all the promises he made to us, to the relationship, to the family that we were able to create and at that moment the least thing that goes through our head is forgiveness, but actually it’s the most important thing because otherwise we cannot move forward.

I clarify, it’s not about forgiving and following the relationshipbut to have the faculty to see beyond that temporary feeling and understand that if we don’t forgive, we will not only feel bad right now but always. When we forgive we understand the things that we can improve so that it is not repeated and things that are not tolerated in a couple.

Forgiving an unfaithful partner does not necessarily mean staying together, but to forgive to stop carrying resentment, resentments, bitterness. If we don’t forgive, we deprive ourselves of a happy life, whether single or redoing it with someone better. If there are children, this lack of forgiveness also hurts them, so you have to work on it.

A strong woman forgives to be happy, not to do a favor to the one who betrayed her

Problems in couples reveal weaknesses of the other but also ours. I know that we do not like to be told where we were wrong, but as strong and emotionally intelligent women, it is necessary to recognize our part of the responsibility, so we can mature in the future, create something better.

Let’s see it in detail, these are the Reasons why a strong woman forgives infidelity:

Because it acknowledges part of its responsibility, but does not assume blame of others.

Because he does not like to waste time on people who do not contribute to his life.

To teach emotional intelligence to your children, you don’t need to speak ill of who was unfaithful, because you know that your children understand and will create their own opinions.

Because she has more important things in life than suffering for those who did not know how to love her.

To close this cycle in your life and be able to write a new one without guilt or remorse.

Because she knows that her happiness does not depend on another person but on herself.







Because forgiving does not mean that you will continue to be with a person who harmed you.

Because she knows that the one who failed her is a person and not love itself, she understands that there are personal issues that she cannot resolve in her partner

Because you will not waste time comparing yourself with “the other”, you are aware of its beauty and its great value.

Because you will not allow this situation and that person to control your life, it will not give you that power.

Because the situation hurts him, but he knows that he must forgive so that everything ends, so he can focus on a better future.

For her, to be happy and free instead of stalling her life for those who did not value it.

