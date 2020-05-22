Reasons why a strong woman ends a friendship. | Pexels

They say that friends count on the fingers of one hand and even have too many, but when we hear the word “friend” our hearts light up. And the bitter drinks? There are, so we will talk about reasons why a strong woman ends a friendship.

I will tell you, men are not exempt from the phenomenon, but in the case of women, it is much more difficult to leave behind a person who was important in our life and perhaps that is what deprives us of doing more, for compassion becomes our achilles heel. In the case of strong women, They manage to take this step because they know that due to sentimentality they do not succeed.

Yes, a strong, intelligent and successful woman is able to recognize when you need help, but also the best person to provide it and after they hurt your heart, you don’t easily trust the person who did it again, even can prevent betrayals even if the false friend hides behind lies and assumptions.

We had already talked about that a strong woman knows that a couple will never be above their self loveBut when it comes to friendship, she also knows how to identify the time to leave behind what hurts her, what stops her and all those people who want to use her as a springboard.

A strong woman ends friendships that do not contribute to her and learns to live without guilt

A strong woman He won’t take that damage personally, but he will have the courage to confront and walk away with his head held high, with all the pain in his heart. She will learn to see beyond the lies and not even a betrayal of who called herself her “friend” will stop her from fulfilling her dreams.

A strong woman A friendship ends for reasons like these:

Because he values ​​his time and his love for others.

Because he recognizes when someone does not accept his help.

Because he doesn’t get involved in other people’s problems and gossip.

Because there comes a time when you get tired of being for the one who receives but does not give.

Because he stays away from toxic people who steal his peace and only infect him with problems or worries.

Because you know the difference between friends and acquaintances.

Because she loves herself so much that she does not accept the company of someone who does not value her.

Because he stays by the side of the person who speaks to him with the truth, not just saying what he wants to hear.







Reasons why a strong woman ends a friendship. Pexels





Because she recognizes when that friendship puts her in danger due to vices, bad behavior and mistreatment.

Because he knows that in a friendship there is no place for envy or interest.

Because he knows when someone lies to him or wants to see his face.

Because she recognizes that she cannot fix the lives of others, she must focus on hers.

Because she recognizes when someone wants her close only to make fun of her or enlarge her ribs.

Because she understands that some “friends” were only in her life because she was the one who was looking for them and she is not satisfied with crumbs of love or friendship.

