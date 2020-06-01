Reasons why a strong woman does not speak ill of the father of her children. | Pexels

Although the woman is the one who carries most of it when creating life, this miracle is impossible without the part of a man. Various studies have spoken of the importance of a father figure, but today we will talk about reasons why a strong woman does not speak ill of the father of her children.

And is that today it is common to speak of pests from absent parents, but in reality, many mothers could not have assumed that title without a man and except in cases of abuse, it is important to recognize him in some way, not out of a loving bond but out of respect for our childrenwho see in a strong woman to the best of mothers.

Speak ill of father of children can still occur while living together, but a strong woman knows how to behave in a way that does not create a false image of the father of his children, expresses directly what bothers him and is one of those who “wash dirty clothes at home” except for those occasions where your life or integrity could be at risk.

The strong woman It is characterized among other things by a great emotional intelligence, that is why he processes in a very peculiar way the things that bother him or make him uncomfortable with the father of his children. Not speaking ill of him in public does not mean that he doesn’t bother, but rather that he reserves it for the moment where he can really create change.

A strong woman and the relationship she has with the father of her children

A strong woman seeks to teach her children about self-love, respect for others, the importance of being honest, but you know a lot of it depends on your own example and this is the reason why he seeks not to speak ill of the father of his children.

The strong, successful and intelligent woman knows how to separate gratitude from love, recognizes when a relationship does not work and knows that this does not determine the quality of the person, but of course, When her children suffer, she seeks to protect them at all costs.

A strong woman He does not speak ill of the father of his children for reasons like these:

Because if they’re still together, you don’t want to take away the authority of the father of your children in front of them.

Because you know that no problem is solved just by telling others, but you must confront the right person and express what you feel to generate change.

Because you know that if you make bad comments about your children’s father with other people, they could try to influence your children badly.

Because he recognizes that she is not perfect either and that some of the reactions of the father of her children are a response to what she does, he is aware that a relationship is two.

Because although he differs in some decisions from the father of his children, he knows that they need to see them united, already alone he expresses his discomfort and they look for a better agreement.

Reasons why a strong woman does not speak ill of the father of her children. Pexels





Because he knows how to recognize the virtues that he has as a father.

Because although there may be many things that bother you, you know that at some point you chose him as a partner.

Because she knows that he can be a good father but not the best partner for her and even, he does not get into the love relationships that he could have later, as long as his children are well.

Because you know that speaking badly about the father of your children will make them feel that they are part of the problem.

Because you know the difference between seeking the best for your children and using them as a way to harm the father of your children, you know that a whim would hurt them enormously.

Because he respects his children, trusts his intelligence, and knows that if his father makes any bad decision, they will understand it at some point, he doesn’t need to sow hatred.

