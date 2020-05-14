Reasons why a strong woman does not have perfect children. | Pexels

A strong woman She can create magic in the whole world, but when she becomes a mother, she reaches a supreme level with countless lessons that until years later bear fruit in her children. Let’s talk about Reasons why a strong woman does not have perfect but happy children.

And we love magazine children, those who always have clean and perfect clothes, those with the best grades, outstanding in the arts, in sports, those who seem not to throw tantrums … and nothing could be further from reality. A strong, smart and successful woman You know it, so you don’t focus on perfection.

The strong woman He has fought so many battles, he has made so many difficult decisions, that he teaches his children to see the world in the same way, as an imperfect place of unexpected situations, but always to face them with the best attitude, even if it costs effort, tears and bitter drinks.

A strong woman not impressed by the tens on the ballot, but for the heart that your children develop, there are days where you decide to spend the whole day in pajamas, others where breakfast is anything and particularly, you are not influenced by the opinions of others moms who pretend to know everything and always be correct.

When a strong woman becomes a mother She does her best to give everything to her children, but also to keep them grounded and very aware of reality, so they will know how to face the world when she is missing, because as much as he loves them, he knows that it will not be eternal And it doesn’t matter if that ever makes her the “baddest mom in the world.”

A strong woman raises successful children

A strong woman does not seek perfect children because he knows that they do not exist, but he does try to teach them everything necessary to lead a full life, not with all the material luxuries, but with tools that allow them to face any conflict, looking for them to become great human beings and with a great self love

A strong woman does not have perfect children for reasons how are you:

Because you know that grades don’t determine your children’s true intelligence.

Because with all the pain in your heart, you know that sometimes you need uncomfortable experiences to learn.

Avoid comparisons with the children of friends and family, because you know that each child has his own brightness, not fueling the competition but support and empathy.

Because she herself recognizes her humanity, she knows what she is capable of and how to recover from any stumbling block.

Because he likes that they enjoy life, not that they are deprived by appearances.

Because she believes in them but does not tolerate bad behaviors, she can also be the strictest mother.

It puts reason above the heart when necessary.

It does not paint a perfect but real world.







Teaches them to be grateful and empathetic

It teaches them the difference between easy and correct.

Because she learns to respect her decisions even if they are not what she wants.

Because she does not demand from them what she is not, she knows that no matter what she says, her example will always carry the most weight.

Because she respects her intelligence and when something does not go well, she does not impose a reality, she is frank and allows them to make their own conclusions.

Because it seeks to teach them to be independent, self-sufficient and that often means failing to meet their goals.

Because you don’t want them to be perfect but happy.

