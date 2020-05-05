Reasons why a man is unfaithful and it is not your fault. | Pexels

The infidelity is one of the things we fear the most in Couple relationships, can be given by both parties but men are usually the ones who comment on it more frequently. That is why we explore the reasons why a man is unfaithful and it’s not your fault.

If you have suffered a infidelity, surely you will have realized that with the other person, your partner did what you did not want or could not. True, the mistake is not being in someone else’s arms, but to keep quiet about how bad it feels instead of going to that extreme, but What if it wasn’t your fault?

Many times we talk about honesty in Relationship, but when you have grown up with so many ideas about what a relationship should be, it is much easier to lie because of the pressure we are subjected to and hide when it doesn’t seem like it, it happens to men too and that’s why it’s important to know how to separate the causes of an infidelity.

The infidelity it is also a response to the insecurity of our own partner, because with that act he seeks to control in someone else what he cannot control in usIn itself, the problem is not that you change, but that he learns to accept you as you are or that he is honest and says that he cannot do it, but without involving a third party.

So what may be the reasons why a man is unfaithful and not your fault?

Your partner’s insecurity can be triggered by various parts of your personality and it is important that you ask yourself here if it is really worth being with someone who does not respect or value who you are. A man can respond with infidelity to things like:

A couple who make more money than him.

A couple that is more attractive.

A couple with greater professional recognition or greater academic preparation.

When she feels he does more at home than she does.

When she denies him intimate moments or riskier positions.

When your partner has several friends with men.

When he feels that she is about to be unfaithful to him and out of pride he does it first.

When she doesn’t dress up the way he wants.

When she doesn’t get along with his family.







Reasons why a man is unfaithful and it is not your fault. Pexels





When there was infidelity in his family and still his parents stayed together, although their relationship was not the best.

When he feels that the children receive more attention from her than he does, he should not compete for affection.

When she has more material possessions than he does.

When she constantly expresses her opinions and they are different from his, she doesn’t accept everything he says.

When she constantly criticizes him and is overwhelmed.

To prevent cases of infidelity in the couple, it is vital that both can trust each other and express what they like, what they do not, that they set limits so as not to allow humiliation. When we keep quiet what bothers us, what hurts us or makes us feel less, we create pressure to such a degree that we see infidelity as a simple escape.

If you think that your partner can feel something of this or you, it is imperative to speak about it, couple love It never works when you demand self-esteem or the dignity of either of you as payment.

