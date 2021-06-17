Reasons to keep faith in China’s fundamentals after Covid-19

China set a new tourism record during the Labor Day holiday in May, after authorities accelerated the vaccination against the Covid-19 virus. This points to a drastic improvement in the outlook for consumer spending.

Even though year-over-year comparisons paint a flattering picture of growth – given the depth of the close of 2020 – class A-share companies still forecast 38% growth in earnings per share on average for 202, with high-quality companies even better situated.

Although the authorities have tightened credit conditions, the People’s Bank of China has pledged to maintain accommodative interest rates. This should ease concerns that inflation will lead to a tightening of monetary policy after increased industrial activity boosted commodity prices.

Apart from the geopolitical tensions -difficult to quantify at the business level-, the main risk that investors should observe will be the over-regulation. With the Covid-19 pandemic under control in China, policy makers are focused on fostering more sustainable economic growth. This includes regulation of rapidly growing industries without proper oversight.

Most notably, the authorities have taken steps to curb monopolistic practices in platform businesses in areas such as fintech. These companies try to sell technology-based services to the network of users of their platforms. Of course, regulatory measures often create volatility in share prices and create opportunities to buy quality companies at lower valuations. This year could be a productive one for active stock selection.

There are many reasons for investors to be positive about the China A-share market outlook. Our Research Institute anticipates that the chinese economy will grow around 9.5% in 2021. recovery of the country after the pandemic it should stimulate wage increases, which would support the continued structural growth of domestic consumption. Companies in the consumer staples, consumer discretionary and health sectors could benefit.

Consumer staples led equities performance in 2020 and were the first to face sales as the market corrected after the Chinese New Year as investors ditched growth-oriented assets on fears of monetary tightening. Although companies have made up lost ground, several quality stocks in the consumer and health sectors are still 10-20% cheaper than before the Chinese New Year, with fundamentals largely unchanged.

In general, Chinese exports are increasing and the economic data – including Labor Day – are encouraging. The company earnings outlook Not only do they look healthy, but their benefits are of higher quality than their peers in other markets.

For example, share buybacks have become commonplace among S & P500 stocks, typically financed by cheap credit. Instead, China is struggling to deleverage and reduce financial risk. At the same time, compared to the S & P500, Chinese Class A stocks are almost 50% cheaper relative to the book price and almost 30% cheaper relative to the earnings price 3. Looking ahead, the structural drivers of Chinese consumption remain intact; the millennial generation will continue to buy high-quality goods and services.

There are opportunities in a variety of names and sectorsFrom condiment producers and auto parts manufacturers to energy startups and battery suppliers. Investors could focus on industry leaders with strong market shares and defensible competitive advantages. They can absorb rising entry costs, which will be key in an environment of rising costs. prices of raw materials.

In general, these quality companies recover faster from external shocks and are better placed to deliver sustainable earnings growth. Their management teams also tend to be more cautious and receptive to commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Selecting companies with strong ESG credentials improves investors’ chances of avoiding loss-making business scandals and failures. It’s also a way to generate potential alpha by investing in positive business change. Ultimately, progressive ESG policies They can help boost a company’s long-term returns and share price.

At the sectoral level, rising disposable income and growing public health awareness are boosting prospects for health services. The authorities have increased tax breaks for research and development spending in order to boost innovation and reduce reliance on Western technology.

This could be a key factor among China’s growing set of pharmaceutical companies. We are also positive about the outlook for the wealth management sector in China, which should benefit from continued capital market liberalization. We have recently invested in a provider of IT solutions for portfolio management and trading platforms used by financial institutions.

On the other hand, a growth of renewable energies within the framework of government policies to support compliance with environmental objectives. Prospects look hopeful for electric vehicles, whose adoption is low in tier two and tier three cities. The government could introduce incentives to boost sales in rural areas and invest in charging infrastructure, which would support long-term growth in the sector.