Reasons to get defensive in the markets

it’s time to get defensive in the markets. Daren fonda

In addition to higher bond yields, Fonda also highlights fears of inflation, higher taxes and a harsher regulatory climate. A cocktail that invites us to get defensive in the markets.

Wolfe Research has outlined some reasons for taking precautions last Monday.

“On the one hand, the stock market and the Federal Reserve are playing hen with interest rates. Long-term bond yields, which the Fed does not control directly, have soared lately, putting pressure on technology and other high-growth sectors. Higher rates reduce the present value of future cash flows and they could affect the market in general if they continue to increase ”, have emphasized the strategists of Wolfe.

But From the FED they have indicated that they will not intervene to reduce rates in the long term if there are no signs that warrant these actions such as the tightening of financial conditions, as stated by Jerome Powell.

However, the big concern of the FED is inflation. His preferred metric, the prices of basic personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, which excludes volatility for food and oil. In February it was at 1.4%, just one point above November 2020.

But inflation is affecting producer prices with an increase of 2.8% for the last 12 months. The biggest increase since October 2018.

This increase drove gains in these prices according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For Wolfe these are the first signs of a progressive increase in inflation, although the Fed expects them to be transitory. But if they remain this would disturb the markets and the image of the Fed.

Another sign is the lack of fear in the markets. “An absent risk attitude that large-cap tech is now traversing, along with areas such as small- and micro-cap stocks, SPAC, and exchange-traded funds such as the ARK Innovation (ticker: ARKK) exchange-traded fund, an ETF of high yield that has fallen drastically in the last weeks and is down 11.7% in the year ”.

Two other causes that stand out are the slowdown in world trade in the face of the pandemic around the world and the tax increases from Washington.

The increase in taxes becomes more palpable with the government in charge of Biden and Democrats in Congress preparing to pass an infrastructure bill that could include funding mechanisms like higher corporate and individual taxes.

Although the details are not yet known, the market does not appear to be concerned, although this is a barrier to corporate profits that could also affect personal expenses.

The defensive sectors and stocks better withstand these effectsBut it is possible that traditional sectors such as basic products or public services cannot avoid these impacts. In addition, both sectors do not have a good performance in these first months of 2021.