The Rays Tampa Bay called out prospect Tyler Walls from the Minor Leagues after trading Willy Adames in the MLB.

When the Rays announced the trade of Willy Adames to the Milwaukee Brewers, they were expected to call up the best prospect in the league. MLB, Wander franco, However, it was not.

Reasons the Rays didn’t call up Wander Franco to replace Willy Adames

Wander franco He is barely 20 years old and for many he deserves more time in the minor leagues to improve his defense. While Walls is 24 years old and has shown almost the same talent as Franco in the minors, all because of his good start to the season in the minors.

Tyler Walls is another prospect who plays well at shortstop and is an offensive machine as well as frank, he’s hitting 327. with 2 homers and 10 RBIs in 14 games at Triple-A for the Rays.

The years of control over Tyler Walls were ending; while still the Rays possess several more seasons of power over Wander Franco in MLB.