With the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and its older brothers, whose full analysis you can consult below, a new debate has opened in the world of technology. No, we are not talking about whether the user needs 12 GB of RAM to move apps and games from the Play Store, but from 8K resolution video recording.

As has happened with other features such as 5G, have no doubt that 8K will be the new claim by the vast majority of brands to sell their new terminals. Samsung has been the first but throughout 2020 and especially 2021, we will see how other companies imitate it, all of course with the respective increase in the price of their mobile devices. However, Is 8K required on mobile phones today? Honestly, we believe not.

3 reasons not to bet on the 8K … for now

The storage

Let’s assume that the Samsung Galaxy S20 has at least 128 GB of storage memory. Obviously it is much more than those terminals that come to the market with 16 or 32 GB of memory, but honestly, is still insufficient for a terminal that allows recording videos at 8K quality. According to the calculations and tests carried out, a one and a half minute video at 8K and 24fps occupies almost 900 MB, so if we want to record longer videos such as 10 minutes, the space reaches approximately 6 GB.

And yes, this can be solved by using microSD cards or cloud services such as Dropbox or Google Drive, but we sincerely believe that a terminal with 64 GB or 128 GB does not have enough memory to store this type of videos. Will we have to wait for 256 GB as standard in the high-end? Possibly.

Loss of functions

Yes, recording in 8K is very nice but unfortunately some interesting features are lost along the way. If there are already many terminals that record at 4K such as autofocus or video stabilization, Who do you think will work properly in 8K recording?

Beyond that, the Samsung Galaxy S20 only allows you to record 8K videos at 24 fps, below 30 fps which is “normal” and well below the 60 fps that even 4K allows. The question we have to ask ourselves is, do we want to record videos at 8K and 24 fps or better at 4K and 60 fps? For us the answer is clear, notwithstanding that these latest videos take up much less space.

4K isn’t even a standard

In a time when even 4K isn’t standard, talking about 8K is nonsense. It is true that technology must constantly improve, but we understand that before promoting new recording qualities, we must improve those that we already have. In addition to correcting all the errors that occur in 4K recording and that we have referred to in the previous paragraph, We must also bear in mind that there are many devices today that are not compatible.

Not only many mobile phones but also televisions. It is true that there are more and more televisions and monitors that come to the market with this technology, such as the Xiaomi television that we analyzed in Andro4all and that left us with a very good taste, although most only have 1080p or 2k resolution. Why shoot 8K videos if we are not even going to be able to enjoy them?

In short, 8K still has a long way to go. Obviously we are not against the increasing number of terminals that have this feature, not in vain we have previously said that technology must evolve, but that they do not sell it to us as something essential. 8K is not an essential thing today and much less must be a priority when purchasing a new Android terminal.

Follow Andro4all