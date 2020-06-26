Valencia Basket’s victory against Herbalife Gran Canaria has consummated the surprise of the year: the elimination of Real Madrid in the group stage of the final phase of the ACB. We will try to find out what the possible causes have been that have led to this elimination.

A stop too big for your interests

Real Madrid is a team that is used to a schedule very similar to that of the NBA. Playing in the Euroleague and the ACB League means that Pablo Laso’s team is on the track Wednesday-Sunday continuously.

This 3-month hiatus when the team was in a competitive boom has been fatal for the interests of the white team, which has seen how some teams have managed to adapt better to these conditions or find the pace faster.

Possible lack of motivation

Real Madrid have dominated the ACB League with an iron hand in recent years. If we look at the record we see that in 4 of the last 5 leagues they have come out with the title under their arms.

This format is new and the whites have not been able to adapt. When the draw was held, few people believed that someone could prevent them from going to the semifinals as first, only Valencia Basket seemed that they could be disturbed and it has been noticed.

In the match with the taronjas they knew how to compete and take the victory, but against Burgos and in Andorra they did not have the same attitude, which has led to the elimination

Too much dependence on Campazzo and Tavares

The Real Madrid squad is absolutely fantasy. Llull, Thompkins, Rudy, Deck, Carroll or Randolph are players that any Endesa League coach would like to lead.

A format like this, with matches every other day, required having the entire team feel important and it seems that Pablo Laso has not succeeded.

When the ball burned and Real Madrid needed something special, everyone resorted to Campazzo taking a rabbit out of the top hat or to Tavares imposing his defense law or his power under the boards.

This facilitated the work of the opposing team, which in hot moments paid special attention to these two players, which shorted the white attack.

That this happens in a team that has League, Euroleague and even world champions seemed unthinkable. But it has happened and the whites have packed their bags prematurely.