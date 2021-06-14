Reasons child car boosters aren’t such a good idea

On many occasions we have dealt with the issue of child safety in cars through child restraint systems. It is clear by now that it is mandatory for the little ones in the house to travel with a car seat suitable for their height. Although it is also known that when they are older it is enough that they wear the typical child booster for car, more comfortable and less bulky to transport. However, it seems that these systems might not be as recommendable as they seem.

The regulations say that children from 4 years and 15 kg They can travel on boosters, provided they are approved. For this reason, most parents opt for them when their child seats in groups 0, 0+ and 1 are getting too small. But the OCU affirms that it is a wrong decision and even dangerous for the minor, so directly advises against its use. The same happens with removing the back of the child seat in cases where this maneuver can be performed.

According to the Organization of Consumers and Users, the problem with child car boosters is that do not guarantee sufficient protection in the event of a side impact, a fairly common type of crash in cities. The ideal option according to the OCU when the previous chairs are too small is acquire one of group 2/3 that are the appropriate children of 15 to 36 kg of weight. Those that are for children between 100 and 150 cm, approved with the R129 standard, would also be valid.

Many users do not opt ​​for this change for the comfort of the hoist, but it is proven that its level of security is lower. Price is also one of the main reasons, but today there are good child seats of this type for around 90 euros. In fact, the OCU insists on its use and advises to use it until it reaches 1.50 meters, although currently the law only requires up to 1.35 meters. Of course I know also discourages the use of other devices such as harness buckle protectors, double belts, extenders and adult belt guidance systems.

Source: OCU