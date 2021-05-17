Reason Zack Snyder hasn’t done the 300 trilogy

Share

Director Zack Snyder released the film 300 in 2006 and that earned him the title of “visionary”, but has not been able to complete the trilogy.

After brand new League of Justice on HBO Max, now Zack snyder has prepared a zombie movie for Netflix titled Army of the dead. That is why he has been giving so many interviews lately and in the most recent one he has shared some of the bad experiences he has had with Warner Bros. Since it seems that he has accepted the fact that he will not return to work with them.

“I just couldn’t put my teeth into the project.” He said Zack snyder. “During the pandemic, I made a deal with Warner Bros and wrote what was essentially going to be the final chapter of 300. But when I sat down to write it, I actually wrote a different movie. I was writing this about Alexander the Great, and it became a movie about the relationship between Hephaestion and Alexander. It turned out to be a love story. So it really didn’t fit like the third movie. “

“There was that concept, and it came out really cool.” Added Zack snyder. “It’s called Blood and Ashes and it’s a beautiful love story, really, with war. I’d love to do it, but Warner Bros said no … You know, they’re not big fans of mine. It is what it is”.

The sequel lowered the bar a lot.

The movie of 300 it was shocking when it was released and it went on to gross 456 million dollars worldwide. While 300: Rise of an Empire In 2014, it only made $ 337 million on double the budget. But Zack snyder He did not direct the sequel, as he only worked as a producer and screenwriter. So, even if they had approved the third installment, he might not have directed it either.

Zack snyder He also revealed details about the King Arthur movie he’s working on.

“I am writing a kind of account of the Arthurian legend, which is set in a different place. It’s like the era of the gold rush in America. It’s a bit strange, but it’s great and I really like it. “

