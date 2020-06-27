In a surprising turn of events, SmackDown Superstar and now Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks has become the new number one challenger for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Even though the Women’s Division Tag Team Champions can appear on all brands, it’s still surprising that a SmackDown Superstar challenges a Championship that belongs to RAW.

Sasha Banks vs Asuka

According to Dave Meltzer in the most recent edition of WON, the reason WWE chose Sasha Banks as Asuka’s opponent at Extreme Rules is that Charlotte Flair would be out of action right now.

Banks, a Smackdown fighter, is going for the Raw women’s championship probably because Charlotte Flair is out of action. Flair had two wins over Asuka, but then lost to the Japanese this week, only to make an injury angle later, Dave Meltzer said in the wrestling observer newsletter.

Meltzer also spoke about Charlotte Flair’s injury and how long he can be out of WWE.

Sasha Banks and Bayley won the Women’s Tag Team Championship by defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and while both teams are from SmackDown, The Golden Role Models (Bayley and Banks) have made sure to make their presence felt across all three brands.

Banks challenged RAW Women’s Champion Asuka for a heads-up match at Extreme Rules that the Empress of Tomorrow accepted.

Given that Asuka has already defeated Nia Jax in recent weeks, it’s understandable that WWE wanted to have a new Championship challenger and considering that the RAW Women’s division is currently on tenterhooks due to the absence of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, it seems WWE had to decide to give fans a stellar rivalry, even if it means breaking the brand’s division rules.

This is how the angle developed in case you missed it (according to WON):

Bayley & Banks did a promo. Banks said Bayley has two belts and that she would like it, too. She hinted at challenging Bayley for the title, but it was actually a challenge to Asuka. It was well done. Asuka came out and told Banks that “I wasn’t her boss and I accept.” Then they both hit Asuka after finishing everything.

Asuka vs. Sasha Banks is sure to be a great heads-up even though The Boss Sasha Banks’ chances of winning are slim.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.