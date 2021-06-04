Reason why World War Z has triumphed at the box office 8 years later

Every now and then a manager comes up with a brilliant idea and now they have managed to make World War Z return to the TOP-10 of the most viewed of the weekend.

Although the stories of World war z Y A quiet place 2 have nothing to do with each other, the films have in common that they belong to Paramount Pictures. So they have made a strategy for the success of the zombies of 2013 starring Brad Pitt return to the TOP-10 of the United States box office.

A quiet place 2 It is the sequel to the 2018 success that raised more than 340 million dollars and now, in the era of the pandemic, this second part has debuted with more than 89 million worldwide, which is a very important figure.

While, World war z it had a lot of problems during its filming and it cost a great deal of money. But even so, and against all odds, it was a huge success, surpassing $ 540 million worldwide.

8 years later it returns to theaters in a big way.

Paramount Pictures has designed a strategy that has worked very well for him, since together with the great premiere of A quiet place 2 in drive-ins you could see below World war z. These double projections have achieved enough collection to unseat Mortal Kombat of the TOP-10 and install the zombie movie of Brad Pitt.

So, knowing that people are still interested in this story where the zombies run in a hurry, they may reactivate the sequel, which they have been talking about for many years and never get off the ground. In fact, David Fincher He was about to get it but in the end we will still have to wait for them to decide.

Would you like to see World War Z 2 and In a quiet place 3? Leave us your comments below.