Reason why Warner wants to replace Henry Cavill as Superman

Henry Cavill has played Superman since Man of Steel (2013) and it looks like we won’t be seeing him in a DC Comics movie again.

The actor Henry cavill has stated on occasion that he would not mind reinterpreting Superman in some movie of Dc comics. But it seems that Warner Bros wants to restart the character at the hands of JJ Abrams. Therefore we will not see the Iron Man in the DCEU.

But… why does Warner Bros treat Henry Cavill so badly? Many people agree that the actor makes a shocking performance of the beloved character of Dc comics, so the attitude of the film studio is not very well understood. Since, they came to confirm the reboot just on the birthday of the movie star. Something that the fans felt so bad that they even asked him to go to Marvel studios where it would be best treated.

Reason for the great conflict.

A few years ago there was a tough negotiation between Warner Bros Y Henry cavill for him to play Superman again. The film studio wanted me to make a cameo appearance in Shazam!, we can actually see Superman, but at that moment you can’t see his face and he’s played by the actor’s stuntman.

At that time Henry cavill I was negotiating with Netflix to sign for The witcher What Geralt of Rivia, so he set very high conditions to return, even for the cameo that would only have taken him a couple of days to shoot. In the end, the negotiations broke down and since then Warner Bros. Y DC Films The actor was put aside for the last few years, it has been said that it is a personal matter.

Also, it seems that Henry cavill He refused to play the Hollywood political game, mostly because he is British and did not want to influence his American followers. In addition, the actor is still hurt by the filming of League of Justice, where he became the laughing stock of the world but the mustache theme. That is why he came to reject very advantageous contractual conditions such as being involved in the creative part of Man of Steel 2 and even that he could choose a director.

So, Henry cavill he has made many enemies, so it is practically impossible for us to see him as Superman In the near future.