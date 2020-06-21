Vince McMahon is known for not being the most stable personality in the world of wrestling. The WWE President has been involved in many strange situations and is known to make quite strange demands. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda was recently released from WWE along with other WWE employees in April as part of the cost reduction measures.

Mike Chioda was on the Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast, where he talked about Vince McMahon and how he banned referee names from being mentioned on WWE television.

Mike Chioda explains how Vince McMahon prevented referee names from being spoken in WWE

While talking about his relationship with Vince McMahon, Mike Chioda talked about how his name was regularly announced at the comment table on televised shows. However, there was apparently a referee whose name was announced in WWE once Vince McMahon did not recognize. When this was the case, he objected and said that the names of the referees should not be mentioned at all on WWE television, in the classic style of Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon banned the names of referees from being announced on WWE shows because he had not recognized that name.

“I did not understand that. I think they said too much my name and the referees too much. But it was not with me, it was with another referee and he did not recognize his name, and said: “Who is this? Whose name is this? “And they said, ‘Oh, he’s the referee.’ He says, “Damn it, I’ve already been annoyed to hear the names of the referees. I don’t want to hear the name of the referee ever again. ” So I thought, thanks for that reference. They put too much on his name and he didn’t recognize his name. “

Chris Jericho also added to this saying that this was characteristic of Vince McMahon, that if he saw a name that he did not recognize in WWE, he prohibited everyone’s names from being mentioned, at least until he forgot the order and asked why their names were not announced.

“That’s the classic Vince, he sees a name he doesn’t recognize, and suddenly, you can’t mention everyone’s name again.”

