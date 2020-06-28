Liv Morgan was expected to be the next big solo superstar in the women’s division when she returned in late December last year. However, things have not gone in Morgan’s favor as Vince McMahon appears to have canceled her push and the direction of the story is likely heading towards a meeting with Ruby Riott.

Korey Gunz asked Tom Colohue about the status of Liv Morgan’s push during the Q&A on Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Vince McMahon doesn’t see Liv Morgan as a solo star

Tom Colohue cited an earlier report that revealed that Vince McMahon had canceled the recent video promos that were to be broadcast on Liv Morgan’s RAW. The reason Vince McMahon decided to delete the videos at the last minute was because they were filmed to facilitate a solo push for Liv Morgan.

The WWE Chief, however, wanted to finish the push and the idea now, as stated earlier, seems to be to team up again with Ruby Riott.

Most importantly, Tom added that Vince McMahon was reportedly never a fan of Liv Morgan and that’s not a good sign regarding his career.

This is what was revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Korey Gunz: Speaking of thrusts in the women’s division, what happened to Liv Morgan’s?

Tom Colohue: Well, his videos that were going to be shown were canceled at the last moment by Vince, because he wanted to change his solo thrust, and the videos were pushing towards that solo thrust. I’ve been told he’s never been a fanatic, which is a bad sign.

Liv Morgan’s future in WWE looks bleak

Reports circulating do not show a positive picture of Liv Morgan’s long-term future in WWE.

Liv Morgan was previously reported to be one of Paul Heyman’s projects, and the firing of the veteran Executive Director position may have affected Morgan’s position in the RAW cast.

It was also reported a while back that beyond Lana’s story, which went nowhere, WWE had no long-term plans for Morgan when they changed her character and brought her back to television.

The 26-year-old superstar is a talented fighter and age is still on her side, but to be successful in WWE, she would also need the support of the company’s board.

