Reason why Thalía almost was out of a soap opera

On this occasion we will let you know the reason why the Mexican singer and actress Thalía almost was left out of the end of the iconic telenovela of “Maria, the one from the neighborhood”, Which has been one of the favorites by the Mexican public.

The unforgettable soap opera María, la del barrio, a successful remake of the also famous production The Rich Also Cry from 1979, was the end of the so-called “Marías trilogy”, which was also performed by the famous actress and singer Thalía, who had the protagonist in all three novels.

As you may recall, the first was María Mercedes from 1992, followed by Marimar in 1994 and ending with María, from the neighborhood a year later.

Despite the young woman’s success actress who had had three almost consecutive leading roles in soap operas that left their mark on the genre, she was about to leave the recordings of the last production.

Thalía revealed that she felt extremely overwhelmed by the recordings, since she had not had a break in more than three years.

And is that after finishing a soap opera had to begin immediately with the recording of another, while each of these blockbusters accumulated more than 150 chapters.

The truth is that being the protagonist, there was too much material to memorize in each chapter, she required strict diets to maintain her figure, getting up early to start the wardrobe and makeup process before the recordings.

This is how these were countless hours of daily work that kept the young actress on the brink of collapse.

For this reason, Thalía abandoned the recording of María, the one in the neighborhood when the soap opera was reaching its final chapters.

As expected, the decision surprised everyone on the set, mainly the producers, since not just any actress was resigning, but the protagonist of the soap opera.

Seeing that Thalía’s decision was irrevocable, the scriptwriters had to work overtime and without rest to find a solution to a plot without ´María´.

The truth is that the change in the history of the telenovela was very evident, since from one moment to the next the character of María no longer appeared on the screen.

This role was represented by letters or supposed telephone calls destined to other characters in the plot.

While the discontent of the fans became notorious, since its main actress was no longer seen and the story began little by little to lose consciousness without Thalía in front of the camera.

That is how once again the producers tried to dissuade Thalía from returning and recording the last chapters of María, la del barrio, being supported by the rest of the actors and production staff who were also being affected by her decision.

Finally, Thalía returned to the set and was able to finish the telenovela, the viewers were happy to see her actress again on stage, while the production team never gave an official statement of what happened when the questions arose as to why Thalia no longer appeared.

And although the telenovela María, la del barrio was an adaptation of The rich also cry, it was the role of the protagonist, played by Thalía, who gave the production recognition as one of the most remembered when it comes to telenovelas by 90s is concerned.

It is worth mentioning that the plot was based on the story of María, a beautiful young woman with few resources and no education who collected recyclable materials from garbage dumps to exchange them for a few coins and survive.