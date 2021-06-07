Reason why Professor X of the X-Men can walk again

Share

We generally see Charles Xavier from the X-Men in a wheelchair, although he has now regained the ability to walk, but the reasons are complicated.

Professor X is the great leader of the X Men, he founded the college for outstanding students, where he trains young mutants to control and enhance their powers. Some of the characteristics for which he is distinguished is for his telepathic power, his wisdom and that he goes in a wheelchair because he cannot walk.

Charles Xavier has been cured of his paralysis several times in the history of X MenBut until now I had always had to go back to the wheelchair. Currently the stories of Marvel comics, mutants have created a nation on the island of Krakoa. In that place heroes and villains can live in peace.

With a new body everything is easier.

After being briefly trapped on the astral plane, Xavier’s mind was transplanted into a Fantomex body, after which he was able to build a new, younger body for himself with the ability to walk.

Using great technology Professor X and the rest of X Men they gained the ability to reincarnate into replacement clone bodies every time they die. So as long as they can keep making clones, Charles Xavier won’t have to worry about his spine getting damaged ever again.

Unfortunately, it is not known how long the current status quo of the X Men, and if Krakoa will collapse. If this happens, the future writers will surely put the leader of the mutants back in his characteristic in the wheelchair.

Undoubtedly these stories of the X Men from the comics of Marvel are very interesting and hopefully the character of the Professor X keep evolving.

