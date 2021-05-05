Reason why Los Eternos change sex with respect to the comics

Some characters in the movie of The Eternals will have different sexes and races than what we know from the comics.

The Eternals It is one of the most anticipated films of the Marvel Studios Cinematic UniverseAs they have chosen to hire a lot of well-known actors to play unpopular characters from the comics. Although this also gives them an advantage, since they can change the origin, race or even the sex of any of the protagonists without much annoying viewers.

In a recent interview, Kevin Feige, boss Marvel studios talked about The Eternals and why the diversity of the original material is what led to the director Chloé zhao and the producer Nate moore to take an interest in this team of heroes.

“The notion of changing the genders, sexualities and ethnicities of comic book characters was incorporated initially. That was part of what Nate Moore really stood for in bringing Los Eternos to the top of the list for us to get to work. “

“What exactly was the composition between when Nate put together his internal discussion paper, which is how we always start on all of our projects, and what Chloé Zhao came in and did? I do not remember exactly”.

The cast will be spectacular.

The Eternals will have Angelina Jolie as Thena, Gemma Chan like Sersi, Salma Hayek like Ajak, Richard Madden like Ikaris, Kit harington as Dane Whitman, Lauren Ridloff like Makkari, Kumail Nanjiani like Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry like Phastos, Barry keoghan like Druig, Lia mchugh as Sprite and Ma Dong-seok like Gilgamesh.

What’s more Kevin Feige he emphasized why he thinks Gemma Chan will be the protagonist of the film.

“As far as the casting goes, that affected him too. There were some characters that we changed from male to female. There were some characters that we knew how we were altering them from the comics. “

But then it also came down to casting. So for Sersi, for example, and if there was a leader in this ensemble, it’s Sersi, it’s Gemma Chan. We look and look for all kinds of women for that part. And we ended up really believing that Gemma was the best for it. And fortunately, he has shown that to be the case in the final film. “

Remember that Gemma Chan She previously had a different role in the 2019 Captain Marvel movie as the warrior Kree and Starforce soldier Minn-Erva.

The Eternals It will be released on November 5, 2021. Hopefully they will show us the trailer soon, but while we wait we can see all the movies of Marvel studios on Disney + by following this link.