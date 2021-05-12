Reason why Emily Blunt won’t be in Fantastic Four

Share

Many fans want Emily Blunt to play Sue Storm / the Invisible Woman in the new Fantastic Four movie from the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

When Disney I buy FOX in 2019, the characters of the X Men and of The Fantastic Four they returned to Marvel studios, the first thing they decided is that they would take their time to introduce them and that is why we have to wait until 2023 to see Mr. Fantastic / Reed Richards, the Invisible Woman / Sue Strom, Ben Grimm / The Thing and Johnny Strom / Torch again. Human But… What actors will play them? Fan favorites are John krasinski Y Emily blunt, who are also husband and wife in real life. But the actress is reluctant to sign.

In a recent interview, Emily blunt made it clear that his participation in The Fantastic Four it is more a wish of the fans than a reality.

“That is a fan casting. No one has received a phone call. That’s just people who say: Wouldn’t that be great?… Not that it’s below me. I love Iron Man and when I was offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., it would have been amazing… But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They are not in my alley. I do not like. I really don’t. “

So we can rule out that we will see Emily blunt in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. At least for now …

The actress continues her film career.

The film will be released soon A quiet place 2, where Emily Blunt will return to that world where there are monsters that are guided by sound and humans have a very complicated issue of survival. In addition we will also see it in Jungle cruise with Dwayne Johnson and in the series The English. Finally he will star Not Fade Away where she plays a woman who was born with a rare genetic mutation that caused her to lose her sight and hearing, but exceeded the odds and expectations of her prognosis.

we hope that Emily blunt reconsider and agree to be in the movie The Fantastic Four from Marvel studios. The films and series of this saga can be seen in the Disney plus streaming platform.

Share