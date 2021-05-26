Reason why director Scott Derrickson left Doctor Strange 2

Currently Sam Raimi is finishing Doctor Strange 2, but Scott Derrickson was going to be the director, since he was in charge of the previous installment of the Supreme Sorcerer.

During the preparation and filming of the first installment, the director Scott derrickson already had some problems with Marvel studios. Since he came from horror movies and wanted to do something different from everything we had seen before in this Cinematic Universe. But the result was a film that falls within the canons of the saga. That is why having the same “creative differences” with Doctor Strange 2 decided to drop the sequel.

After they announced that Scott derrickson left the movie, Marvel studios hired Sam raimi, who also has experience in horror movies, although he handles comedy and the superhero genre very well. Since in his filmography there are films like Infernal possession (nineteen eighty one), The army of darkness (1992) and the trilogy of Spider-man (2002, 2004, 2007).

Till the date, Scott derrickson He did not want to give details about his disagreements with Marvel Studios, but his co-writer of the first film, C. Robert Cargill, has now shared some new details about what prompted the filmmaker to leave Doctor Strange 2.

“It all came down to Scott. So Scott said, Well, I can do this movie where I’m compromising what I wanted to do, or I could do The Black Phone. He says: You know, I want to make a movie with Cargill. I’m going to do The Black Phone. As he said publicly, it was a difficult decision to leave Doctor Strange behind. But it made it easier for me to have a movie that I was looking for and then the experience was so great that we are so proud and happy with what we did. “

So it all comes down to that Scott derrickson I wanted to make a movie and Marvel studios I wanted to make another movie. So he preferred to go away and do The Black Phone with his friend C. Robert Cargill.

What is The Black Phone about?

Scott derrickson is preparing an adaptation of a short story by Joe hill. The film will be about a young man named Finney shaw that he is kidnapped by a serial killer who traps him in a soundproof basement. After finding a disconnected phone, Shaw discovers its ability to broadcast the voices of the killer’s previous victims.

Doctor Strange 2 It will be released on March 25, 2022. While we wait for them to show us a trailer and tell us more details of the story, we can see the rest of the movies and series of Marvel studios on Disney Plus by following this link.