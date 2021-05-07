Reason why Captain Marvel 2 will have three main protagonists

Share

The Captain Marvel 2 movie will be titled The Marvels and will feature 3 superheroines leading the story.

In 2019 it was released Captain Marvel and it was a tremendous success, raising more than $ 1,128 million worldwide. But the promotion was a bit hectic, because Brie larson faced a sector of fans of Marvel studios. In fact, campaigns were launched so that there would be negative votes in the trailers or on criticism pages such as Rotten tomatoes. Many of the analysts believe that he got such a good box office because the character was briefly introduced in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and the film’s premiere was just before Avengers: Endgame (2019), so no one wanted to miss the origin of the character who was intuited to be so important for the final battle against Thanos.

They have now decided that the full weight of Captain Marvel 2 do not fall back on Brie larson and the protagonism is shared with Monica rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). The reason is that within Marvel studios They are not completely satisfied with the actress’s performance and also do not want to generate conflicts with the fans again. Especially because it will be a very feminine film with the three heroines already mentioned and a villain played by Zawe ashton, without forgetting that it will be directed by the director Nia DaCosta. Also, now the movie will not have the endorsement of an Avengers installment, so it has to work on its own.

In fact, that’s the main reason why he stops calling himself Captain Marvel 2 and it becomes The marvels.

What will the movie be about?

For now we do not have many details of the plot of Captain Marvel 2. But we know that Monica rambeau after the series of WandaVision must meet with Nick fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and that he has a great conflict with Carol Danvers. Since she and her mother felt abandoned when the Captain Marvel he left to protect the cosmos. They will also present Ms. Marvel in her own series and she is a big fan of the Avengers and more specifically of Captain Marvel, so the relationship between the three protagonists will determine if they are a good team or not.

Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) It will be released on November 11, 2022. You can see all the films of the UCM in which you have participated Brie larson on the Disney + platform by following this link.

