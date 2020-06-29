The infamous WWE story involving Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley had every controversy you can imagine, stated in an unnecessary long narrative. But in case you forgot, this story had Lana having an affair with Bobby Lashley, divorcing Rusev, and also cheating on Liv Morgan.

This story received a lot of criticism from the WWE Universe, but the videos of its segments recorded some of the highest numbers of visits on WWE’s official YouTube channel.

Same destination. Different path. The #AllMighty isn’t done yet. Not by a longshot. @WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jVxXr6UaZZ – Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 17, 2020

Bobby Lashley on why he agreed to be part of this angle

During his recent appearance on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast, Bobby Lashley revealed the real reason why he agreed to be a part of this controversial story. He believes that in the world of wrestling, people do their best for the show.

“There are certain things you have to do in the wrestling business, like you have to do what’s best for the show. I don’t know if it was better for the show. When you come back, you pay for your stories and you say you want to do whatever it takes to be on the list, sometimes there are things that might not be in your best interest. It wasn’t that uncomfortable. “

While Bobby Lashley never felt embarrassed in WWE, bringing his kids to the show made him feel different, but he managed to deal with it. Lashley further stated that it is not his problem if people cannot see the lines between a television show and real life.

“The only thing that was uncomfortable for me was that there was a brief moment in my career when I came back for my children to come with me to each of my shows, sit in the front row, watch it and follow me.” There was a time when none of that happened when I wasn’t wearing them to shows, they didn’t see it for a while and it was kind of awkward. Certain things like that I didn’t want my children to sit in front of the TV in certain episodes, but talk to them. It was a difficult conversation with them. My children are great. My children are amazing, so I think that with an open dialogue, everything can be resolved. ” “At the end of the day, it’s television. If you start blurring the lines between everything and confusing people between television and reality, then it becomes a problem. ” (h / t WrestlingINC)

Seriously, I’m having SO MUCH FUN right now !!!!

😂😂😂 # WWE #RAW – MVP (@ The305MVP) June 18, 2020

Recently, Bobby Lashley has found an ally in MVP that pushed Lashley for the WWE Championship. In fact, the latter’s title fight against Drew McIntyre at Backlash was impressive enough that the WWE Universe expected another championship opportunity for him in the coming weeks.

As for Lana, Bobby Lashley no longer trusts her and MVP does everything in his power to keep things that way. A frustrated Lana has found a new friend on Natalya. It will be interesting to see how WWE will reserve it in the future.

