Reason Ugly Betty is still in Netflix’s Top 10

The truth is that for many people it is quite strange that the soap opera ‘Betty la Fea’ remains in the first places of reproduction of Netflix And it was through social networks, where the platform explained what the reasons could be.

And it is that as you may remember, “I am Betty, the ugly” or simply “Betty the ugly” has managed to position itself quite well on the famous Netflix platform since 2019 and after several months of staying in its catalog, it continues being the queen of reproductions, or at least that’s how it stays on the interface.

It should be noted that after being placed in the first place of the RCN Channel, the telenovela written by Fernando Gaitán moved to streaming, where it continued as ‘the queen of reproductions’.

The soap opera is about Beatriz Pinzón, who has a degree in finance. Luckily for him, he gets a job in one of the most important companies in the world of fashion, “Ecomoda”.

Betty never imagined the constant contempt she would face for her physical appearance, but the story takes a turn by showing her beauty both inside and outside.

The 5 reasons that make it insurmountable:

1

The essence of Betty

His journey consists of recognizing its value, assuming it with phrases such as: ‘The head of the table is where I am sitting’, this in front of characters who want to subtract from it.

two

The humor

There is no doubt that some of the best moments are daydreams, in which the protagonist imagines herself in a fancy restaurant, and dancing in the middle of the dance floor.

3

The transformation

On the other hand, in Betty’s case, her image change is gradual and discreet, without sacrificing her essence, accompanied by personal growth.

4

The most adapted novel

It should be noted that the Colombian production is one of the most widely adapted, and is considered the most successful telenovela of all time.

5

Characters

Betty and ‘the barracks of the ugly’ are women out of stereotypes: a single mother, another elderly, one overweight, among other multiple personalities.