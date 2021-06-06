Reason Sylvester Stallone Thought Rocky IV Wouldn’t Happen

Share

Rocky IV will have an extended version that Sylvester Stallone has prepared and that is a movie that he did not want to do.

The actor Sylvester Stallone He has played the famous boxer 8 times and without a doubt one of the most shocking and remembered moments of the entire saga is the fight against the Soviet Ivan Drago interpreted by Dolph lundgren on Rocky iv (1985).

Now that they will release the extended version of Rocky iv, an interview from the 70s has re-emerged where Sylvester Stallone He spoke about his plans for a third installment while saying that there would never be a fourth, because “you have to stop.” Obviously that’s quite ironic when you consider that Rocky iv Not only is it the highest grossing installment in the entire franchise after earning more than $ 300 million worldwide, but it also reigned as the most commercially successful sports film in history for nearly 25 years.

But he also returned to character a few more times.

After Rocky IV, Sylvester Stallone would return in 1990 to the fifth installment before withdrawing the character. But it seems that he could not leave it behind and repeated in Rocky Balboa in 2006, where a young champion challenged him. Then he definitely left the ring to advise Adonis johnson (Michael B. Jordan) on Believe (2015), as it was a great success there was a sequel in 2018 and they are also preparing the third installment, but it seems that this time Sylvester Stallone will no longer be.

Even if Sylvester Stallone will not stand still, since it will premiere films such as The Suicide Squad where he will lend his voice to King shark and we will see it in Samaritan, where a boy discovers that a superhero who was thought to have disappeared after an epic battle twenty years ago is in fact still alive. Without forgetting what it will do Little americaAbout a dystopian future where China owns America, a Chinese billionaire hires a former American Force Recon member to go to an American ghetto and find his daughter.

