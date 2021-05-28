Reason for the failure of Joey, the spin-off of Friends

Friends executive producer and director Kevin Bright explains why the Joey series failed to make it.

The series of Friends ended in 2004 and shortly after they issued a spin-off starring Joey (Matt LeBlanc), where the character went to Hollywood (Los Angeles) to continue his acting career. Although they did two seasons, they had to cancel it because it was a failure. This is how he explains it Kevin Bright:

“I’m the producer of the show and that story didn’t do the character any favors.” Bright shared. “Joey should have come to Hollywood and have the time of his life. It should have been so much more of an Entourage than this Joey family show needs to grow. “

He also added that, in his version of the sitcom, Joey would have landed a television pilot and “got into all kinds of trouble” while living in Hollywood. “And we would have discovered new parts of Joey in the process,” he continued. “It would have been so much more fun than the nerdy nephew and the crazy sister. I don’t even know where he’s broadcasting now. “

Kevin Bright thinks fans would have been delighted with his version of the show.

“But that’s what happens when you finish a program that is a great success: you go back to the end of the line and you don’t know anything and the network and the studio leave their mark.” He added, “That’s not the way Friends came together, I can tell you that.”

Curiously, the story they wanted to prepare for the spin-off of Joey it looks like the program Episodes that it was a great success and where Matt LeBlanc he played himself and was given a pilot for a series and got into a lot of trouble. This series obtained very good critics and got to produce 5 seasons.

You can currently see Joey and the rest of the members of Friends in the documentary you have prepared HBO.