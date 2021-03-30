Reason for redesign of King Shark in Suicide Squad (2021)

One of the highlights of the Suicide Squad trailer is that King Shark doesn’t look like the comics version.

King shark will have the voice of Sylvester Stallone in the original version of The Suicide Squad, but what is most striking is that it is not a hammerhead shark (Sphyrna mokarran) as in the comics, but rather a white shark (Carcharodon carcharias). The real reason is explained by the director James Gunn.

“I did design tests with the character with a hammer head, which I love and originally thought I would use. But having eyes on the widely separated sides made dialogue interactions with other people incredibly awkward. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person and the shots tended to be too wide. “

So we already know the reason for the change in appearance of King shark in the film The Suicide Squad, if they had used a character with a hammer head, the shooting would have been more complicated and considering that it will serve as comic relief, it is best to do things in the simplest way.

What will the movie be about?

The Suicide Squad gather a large group of misfit villains for a virtually impossible mission. So Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) must lead a team made up of Harley quinn (Margot Robbie), King shark (voice Sylvester Stallone), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Savant (Michael Rooker), SolSoria (Alice Braga), TDK. (Nathan Fillion), Captain boomerang (Jai Courtney), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), Weasel (voiced by Sean Gunn) and Peacemaker (John Cena). All of them will be remotely controlled by Amanda waller (Viola Davis).

The movie of The Suicide Squad will be released on August 6, 2021 in theaters and HBO Max. Then we leave you his incredible and fun trailer.

