Reason for Doctor Strange’s absence from WandaVision

The WandaVision series was going to have the intervention of Doctor Strange, but now the head of Marvel Studios explains why we did not see him.

Probably WandaVision It has been one of the series of recent times that has created more speculation while it was being broadcast. In fact, there were many rumors that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) it would be in the final chapter, they also came to include it in the scripts, but in the end that idea was scrapped.

During a recent interview Kevin Feige confirmed that the plan was that Doctro Strange intervene to help Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) to restore Westview to normal by removing the Spell, and they had in fact closed a deal with the actor Benedict Cumberbatch to repeat the role. However, they eventually decided to take a different route and changed the ending of the series and even the script of the film. Doctro Strange and the multiverse of madness (2022).

“Some people might say: Oh, it would have been great to see Doctor Strange. But it would have deprived Wanda of prominence ”. Kevin Feige explained when asked why the plans were changed. “We didn’t want the end of the show to become a staple for the next movie. Here’s the white guy. Let me show you how power works. “

In fact, the commercials were initially messages from Doctor Strange to Wanda maximoff in an attempt to be able to enter that reality without being affected by the Spell.

We’ll see both of them in the sequel.

If we review the history of these two Avengers in the movies, they have barely had contact with each other, so it will be interesting to know how they interact together. At the moment Sam raimi he is shooting the movie Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness, where we will see again Dr. Stephen Strange already Wanda maximoff, but it is speculated that she will have become the villain, since her magic will be much more powerful than before. Although for now the plot of this long-awaited installment of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Doctor Strange 2 and the multiverse of madness It will premiere on March 25, 2022. WandaVision can be seen whole in Disney + following this link.

