Creative Chris DeJoseph was fired from WWE after inappropriate comments during a Zoom call

Chris DeJoseph aka Big dick johnson He was fired from his WWE creative work last month. DeJoseph was reportedly released after a behind-the-scenes incident between him and WWE President Vince McMahon.

The decision to release DeJoseph was also reported to have stemmed from his behavior during several meetings.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter He reports that DeJoseph was on a conference call via Zoom with WWE Senior Vice President of Creative Services, Stan Stansky, and WWE Senior Vice President of Electronic Commerce and Merchandise, Kevin Moore, when he got into trouble for some things he said. .

Exactly what DeJoseph said during that call is unknown, but Wrestling Observer Newsletter He reports that he said some things that he shouldn’t have said, and according to some accounts, his comments went wrong for Stansky and Moore. Vince found out what was said and then made the decision to let him go.

WWE is already hiring to fill the DeJoseph vacancy after releasing a list in early June.

DeJoseph had just returned to work for WWE in December last year. He previously worked in the creative part of WWE between 2004 and 2010 for two company eras (Rutheless Agression and PG Era), and was used on television at times as the comedy character “Big Dick Johnson.”

Chris DeJoseph also worked for other companies like Major League Wrestling (MLW) and Lucha Underground.

