Reason Falcon and the Winter Soldier before Black Widow

Share

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series has been released before the movie Black Widow because they had to introduce a new character.

Like every good fan of Marvel studios You know, the films of this Cinematic Universe have to be seen in the correct order, but also now they have introduced the series of Disney + in the equation. Recently we could see Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an epic story where the two heroes must face a world that has changed a lot in the last 5 years. But they also added some new characters like John Walker (Wyatt Russell) Y Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), which we can see in Black widow, according to new information that has been leaked.

So the real reason why Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be released before Black widow, was that they wanted to introduce Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the series. So it won’t be strange when we see her in the movie. Which will show that this character has long been machining in the shadows.

In fact, we have very little information about it and we do not know if it is good or bad and if it is with SHIELD or if you work for some other obscure intelligence agency. The last thing he did was help John walker after it ceased to be Captain America and gave him the identity of US Agent.

What will the movie be about?

Black widow will tell the origin of Natasha romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), a character from Marvel studios what have we seen since Iron man 2 (2010) but they haven’t explained much about their past. The story will be set between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), therefore the heroes of Earth are separated and she is a little lost. But thanks to the reunion with her old team when she was a Russian spy, Natasha will be able to defend the planet from a serious threat.

For now we don’t know how it fits Valentina Allegra de Fontaine on all of this, but we’ll find out when it premieres Black widow on July 9, 2021. The series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier can be seen whole in Disney + by following this link.

Share