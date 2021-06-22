Reason Elizabeth Olsen was scared by WandaVision

Before filming the WandaVision series, actress Elizabeth Olsen was concerned about the outcome of the Disney Plus show.

The actress Elizabeth olsen I was not very clear how Scarlet Witch Y View they were going to make the leap from cinema to television with the series WandaVision. Especially since an event as big as Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), to a show that honored the classic series of different eras.

“I was really scared because I thought: These characters, Wanda and Vision, are supposed to be in a movie theater. They are larger than life, they are saving the world ”. Elizabeth Olsen said in a recent interview. “But I was excited to honor television and sitcom, and I felt like that was the best way for Marvel Studios to get into television. But even so, in the moments leading up to its release, I was mortified. “

“It felt like incredible pressure, just because it was the first thing from Marvel Studios the world had seen in 18 months due to the pandemic.” Elizabeth Olsen said, referring to the 563-day long gap between Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) to WandaVision. “And then there’s another crazy pressure like: What the hell did we just shoot? We filmed something crazy, so either you were going to be with us or not. “

The story will continue in Doctor Strange and the multiverse of insanity.

Actress Elizabeth Olsen will be in the Sorcerer Supreme sequel, although we do not know for now if she will be a hero or a villain.

“I signed up for two movies and a cameo.” He reminded Elizabeth Olsen about her original deal with Marvel Studios, which began with the post-credits scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) before her biggest role in Avengers: Age of Ultron. “I’ve already been through three rounds of contracts with Marvel Studios. I only make appetizers, I was never invited to the big meal. It has really benefited me because they continue to use me, not because they have to. But because they think there’s a story that can be used, and even though I had my own scheduling conflicts that broke my heart at times, I always felt like they had a plan for me. They never really let me in on what that plan was, but I knew they would only use me if it was useful. “

