Reason Doctor Doom joins the Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel was shocked when they showed Doctor Doom alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy and now they have revealed the true motives.

Doctor doom always has hidden interests and plans, so when he joined the Guardians of the Galaxy to claim the Sword of Space, the fans of Marvel they have been wondering what his true intentions were.

For some time in Marvel they have counted on him a lot Doctor doomHe’s actually had his own series where he wanted to be a hero, something he obviously failed at. Then he joined the Guardians of the Galaxy to obtain it Sword of Timeas it feels that something has changed and that something is coming. So you are getting the weapons to deal with what lies ahead. Although his methods are not adequate, he justifies his actions by calling them a “moral necessity.”

To get the long-awaited sword, the Doctor doom used his vast knowledge of sorcery and science to swap bodies with Hulkling. Since despite being defeated, in the end his plan works out and he keeps the weapon.

Will we see this character again in the movies?

In the two sagas of The Fantastic Four we have been able to see the Doctor doom interpreted by Toby Kebbell Y Julian McMahon, but this villain has always been associated with the team of heroes. So it would be nice if he had his own movie or took on other Avengers. It has already been rumored that we could get to see it in the movie Black Panther 2 (Wakanda Forever). Although this has never been confirmed, but it will still be interesting to see which actor brings it to life in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

You can watch the movies of Marvel studios where does it appears Doctor doom on the Disney + streaming platform by following this link.

