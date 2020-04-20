Joaquín Sabina reappeared on Spanish television on Monday in good spirits, a joker as always, but with his arm in a sling, two operations, a bruise on his head and even a shoulder with titanium.

Sabina, 71, does not remember exactly what happened on February 12 when she fell off a stage during a concert in Madrid with her compatriot Joan Manuel Serrat.

“I remember exactly what happened, I don’t remember, I remember being on the floor and with terrible shoulder pain,” Jordi Evole told the communicator on the La Sexta channel in Spain.

Then on his departure to the stage in wheelchairs he recalled: “That was my cousin, the Catalan (Joan Manuel Serrat), who has a heart as a first aid doctor and took me out in a wheelchair, which I had sworn I would never go out on a stage in a wheelchair. ”

Although Serrat classifies it as “a very rare thing”, Sabina attributes her fall to an error. “I have been in this for almost forty years and always before going on stage I think that can happen, and I am always vigilant.”

The truth is that on February 12 “I wound up with a cable, and the next step I hit the host.”

The consequences of that fateful day: “I have two operations, one on the shoulder, I even have titanium, and the other on a bruise on my head.”

However, Sabina has a good face, she took the conversation in a relaxed way and “only that something that would have comforted me a lot in confinement, which is the guitar, I can’t play it because this arm doesn’t give much of itself”.

Of his interrupted tour with Joan Manuel Serrat, collapsed by his accident, he had no good news: he will not return. “When I come back it will be alone, with another show, with another album, I imagine.”

+ RECOVERY

The singer-songwriter of “Who has stolen the month of April” and “19 days and 500” is recovering at his home in Madrid, along with his partner, Jimena Coronado.

The artist misses his daughters, his friends and the bohemian atmosphere in which he got together with his friends to talk in a bar or restaurant.

“I find it appalling not to be able to see my daughters, not to be able to kiss them, and also to a bunch of friends who I really like to see and kiss,” she said.

Since he does not use social networks, he is isolated in this area, but “apart from what many people may think, I have always handled solitude very well, being at home in a corner reading a book or writing.”

However, loneliness is not the downside: “The problem is the prohibition against kissing the people you love or hugging the people you love.”

+ CONCERN

As someone wrote on social networks, alluding to two of his songs, with the coronavirus “we have already been 19 days, we only have 500 nights left and we have also been robbed of April. Visionary Sabina.”

He laughs when listening to the virtual occurrence, but he showed uncertainty again: “Above all, no one knows how we are going to get out of this if, as the omens predict, later, another rebound may come, and in addition, an economic crisis may come along, all that. it makes me quite restless. “

He also expressed pain at how they are going through “the uncertainty of the most neglected people, whom even the family cannot bury with a certain rite of love.”

In particular, he mentioned older adults “because those were the ones who saved many families from the previous economic crisis, taking care of the children or giving them the pension to eat.”

During the interview, he had time to remember his compatriot Luis Eduardo Aute, who died on April 4, “the most artist-like guy with the last hair up to his toenail that I have ever known.”

Death was a subject forced by the number of deaths in Spain and the world by Covid-19 and he described it as apocalyptic.

You with death, how do you get along? Evole asked him. His answer: “Very badly, I don’t want to know anything about death, it seems to me an atrocious crime and an injustice, I have no intention of dying, that death dies.”

