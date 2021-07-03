Realme (yeah, realme) throw a blow dryer and a hair clipper

The Chinese manufacturer was really not bluffing about wanting to be the new Xiaomi, and here are its first small personal care appliances: a beard trimmer and a hair dryer.

Well it seems that I was not bluffing realme when I said that I wanted to be the new Xiaomi, and it is that to an already extensive and interesting range of Android mobiles now accessories and other types of devices for the smart home are added, to which we can already add the occasional small appliance such as this beard trimmer and hair dryer which Shenzhen manufacturer just introduced us in India.

In fact, it is no coincidence that realme is the fastest growing manufacturer in the history of the mobile industry, now with a more extensive catalog of products among which we will soon find the following: realme Beard Trimmer, Beard Trimmer Plus and realme Hair Dryer that GizmoChina showed us a few hours ago, along with all its details. It is strange to see realme presenting a hair dryer, but anyway, let’s see what it offers us…!

Now we go with the characteristics of each product, although I’m sure you are interested in knowing what prices it really moves at, so this time we start with the availability and price data that always tend to remain until the end in all presentations.

All three appliances will be available in India from next Monday, July 5, both in the official realme store and in the important local retailer Flipkart, where they will be sold at a price of about 15 euros the Realme Beard Trimmer, already some also attractive 23 euros the Realme Beard Trimmer Plus and the Realme Hair Dryer, which is the current exchange rate of 1,299 Indian rupees in the first case and 1,999 Indian rupees in the second.

And now, we are going to know what realme offers us with its first small appliances for personal care, of which for now and unfortunately we do not know availability in Europe or Latin America.

This is realme, the brand that wants to succeed Xiaomi

Realme Beard Trimmer and Beard Trimmer Plus

These are two similar hair trimmers, with an important difference between them that is none other than the IPX7 certification of the Plus model, which will allow it to work even under water to allow us to trim the beard while we shower.

Both have 120 minutes of autonomy and recharging via standard USB-C connector, travel lock to avoid accidental turning on the device in a toiletry bag or suitcase and an interesting self-sharpening function that allows the blades to always be 100% ready for the job. In fact, these blades are washable and feature a self-cooling mechanism that will make the experience always smooth and satisfying.

The precision is 0.5 millimeters with the included 10 millimeter comb, although the Plus model incorporates another 20 millimeter comb to offer more options. The trimmer can be adjusted in up to 20 length positions, which go up to 40 positions in the Plus model, and both have a LED indicator to check the remaining battery.

Realme Hair Dryer

As for the hair dryer, this Realme Hair Dryer offers a 1,400 W power with a high speed fan and a quite minimalist and manageable design, which makes it carry the Portable surname in its promotional images.

The manufacturer says that this personal care gadget offers the possibility of dry hair in less than 5 minutes, adding an advanced negative lithium ion technology that hydrates the scalp at the same time we are drying the hair.

It has a temperature maintenance function that will prevent overheating and damage to the hair, with triple layer protection to provide user safety, without clogging or absorption inside the dryer. Obviously it has several levels of temperature and drying speed, thermal insulation and high quality materials that ensure good durability at an undoubtedly very very attractive price.

Let’s see how they work in the Indian market, and if he finally dares to open a distribution chain in Europe and Latin America similar to Xiaomi’s so that we can enjoy all their products in our markets.

realme triples its sales in Europe and is already the fastest growing brand in the old continent

Related topics: Realme, Technology

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow