Realme X7 Max 5G with 120Hz AMOLED screen and 50W load

Introduced this week in India, the realme X7 Max 5G surprises us with a smartphone from premium mid-range with superior features to those normally seen in this range, equipping an AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate, a main camera system around a 64-megapixel sensor, support for 50W fast charging, and the jump to the new 5G networks.

Specifications realme X7 Max 5G

Operating system

Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0

Screen

6.4-inch AMOLED at 120Hz

Resolution

FullHD + (1,080 x 2,400 pixels)

SoC

MediaTek + ARM G77 MC9 Dimensity 1200

Memory

8 or 12 GB of RAM

Storage

128 0 256 GB of internal space

Frontal camera

16 MP (f / 2.5)

Rear camera

Quad configuration: 64 MP (f / 1.8) main 8 MP (f / 2.3) 119º wide angle 2 MP (f / 2.4) macro

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11a / b / g / n / ac), WiFi Direct, 4G-LTA, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C and 3.5 mm jack

Drums

4,500 mAh with 50W fast charge

Dimensions

158.8 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm

Weight

179 grams

Starting with its design, we find a phone quite common but equally remarkable, with a back panel made of light plastic materials and a double finish in matte tones separated by a glossy band vertical width of the camera module.

As for its front, it obviously stands out its 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, which unlike LED LCD panels, offers an automatic backlight for each pixel, being able to deactivate them individually and selectively to generate deeper black colors. Something that, in combination with its Full HD + resolution and its high brightness and contrast capabilities, will offer us a high-level content reproduction.

But as if this were not enough, this panel has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sample rate of 360Hz, two determining factors for game lovers.

Finally, crowning the center of this screen, we will find a small perforation in which your 16MP selfie camera will be housed. A configuration to be completed with your main triple system housed in the back, with a 64MP sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

At the core of the realme X7 Max 5G is MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset, accompanied by the ARM G77 MC9 GPU, a few configurations of up to 12 and 256 GB of RAM and internal storage, and a steam cooling system that will reduce the core temperature of the phone by up to 15 degrees, maintaining sustained performance under any task and use.

The phone houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. According to Realme, the included charger can charge up to 50 percent of the battery in 16 minutes.

Availability and price

As we said, currently the realme X7 Max 5G has only been announced within the Indian market, with an availability date for next June 4, and prices that will start from 26,999 rupees (approximately 303 euros) of the base model with 8 and 128 GB, up to 29,999 rupees (approximately 336 euros) of the 12 and 256 GB model.

Although at the moment no date has been released, it is expected that this phone expand your international availability in the coming months.