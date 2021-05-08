realme X50 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G and more, only today from Amazon to AliExpress

Take advantage of the AliExpress coupons that are still active.

Searching smartphone deals it is easy to find good prices. But find chollazos or offers like these is something for the best hunter. Here is a summary of the best mobile phones, as one of the future best sellers of the mid-range Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, or the historic opportunity with the realme X50 Pro that have dropped in price today in stores like Amazon with your daily specials, or AliExpress, and that they represent a great opportunity. Smartphones of all ranges (high, medium and entry) that can be obtained for less than they were yesterday.

Some may have coupons, some may not, but they are certainly great options to prices thrown. They collapse and here we are to offer them to you on a platter. Both to give something to renew a smartphoneThese are the ones that have lowered their price the most today.

Discounted mobiles and shipping to Spain

realme X50 Pro: here is the best mobile you can buy right now for this price. It is a terminal with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of near infinite memory, 4,200 mAh battery with fast charge, display Amoled 6.44 ″ resolution Full HD +, 90Hz refresh rate, 64 MP quad main camera, technology 5G, NFC and Android 11. Its version with 128 GB is for 299 euros.Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G: after the presentation of the Redmi Note 10 and 10 Pro by Xiaomi, now comes a pleasant surprise: the 5G version lands and does so at a discount. It is a smartphone that mounts a processor MediaTek Dimensity 700, with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, Android 11, connectivity 5G, screen Full HD + 6.5 ″ with 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP triple rear camera, NFC and 3.5mm Jack.Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: this is one of the best mobiles you can have for just 200 euros. And is that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite arrives with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (like the POCO X3 NFC), with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 4,250 mAh battery with fast charge, triple 64 megapixel rear camera, display Amoled 6.55 ″ FHD + and 90Hz refresh rate, NFC Y Android 11.Black shark 4: one of the best gaming mobile brands on the market, such as Black Shark, has just lowered its price by almost 170 euros from its official value. It is a smartphone that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 4,500 mAh battery with super fast charge, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, display Amoled 6.67 ″, 144Hz refresh rate and resolution Full HD +, 48 MP triple rear camera, NFC, 5G and headphone jack.realme GT Neo: one of the hidden gems of realme is this very powerful smartphone. It is a mobile with a processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200, along with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of base memory, technology 5G, NFC, audio jack, display Super amoled 6.43 ″ FHD + with 120Hz refresh rate, 64 MP triple main camera, 4,500 mAh battery with ultra-fast charge, and Android 11 output.Samsung Galaxy S21 5GOne of the most beloved smartphones of the year has always been the Samsung Galaxy S on duty. This time the latest version has dropped in price dramatically. We are talking about a mobile with a processor Exynos 2100, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, technology 5G, NFC, screen Super amoled 6.2 ″ FHD + with 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,000 mAh battery and triple 12 MP main camera.OnePlus Nord: the terminal Oneplus arrives with a panel Fluid AMOLED 6.44 inches, with Full HD + resolution. Thanks to its 90 Hz screen you can enjoy a pleasant and fluid experience. In its entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip capable of moving demanding applications and games smoothly. East OnePlus Nord It also has 4 rear cameras and a fully charged battery.LITTLE F3: the best terminal LITTLE currently, with one of the most innovative processors such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, display Amoled 6.67 ″ FHD +, 4,520 mAh battery, 5G connectivity, NFC, 48 MP Sony triple camera, and Android 11 output.realme 8 Pro: one of the best creations of the last years of the Chinese firm. This realme 8 Pro is planted in the mid-premium range with a processor Snapdragon 720G, screen Super amoled 6.4 ″ FHD +, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, quad 108 MP rear camera, very durable 4,500 mAh battery, Android 11 in its entrails, connectivity NFC and audio Jack.OnePlus 8T: Although they have recently presented the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, This terminal is still one of the best options in the high-end of Android today, and much more for this great price. We are talking about a smartphone with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, display Amoled 6.55 ″ FHD + with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 mAh battery, Android 11 output technology 5G, NFC and quadruple 48 MP main camera signed by Sony.POCO X3 Pro: the newly introduced POCO X3 Pro It is a smartphone with great features that improves what is already present in the best-seller LITTLE X3 NFC. This mobile phone mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 5,160 mAh battery with fast charge, 48 MP quad rear camera, 4G technology, 6.67 ″ FHD + IPS screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, and connectivity NFC.

All these mobiles are great options, either because you want to change your smartphone to start show some lag or because you want to completely renew a machine a lot more advanced in specifications.

The stock is always limited in this type of daily discounts. Some of them tomorrow they could continue with a sale important or have risen in price suddenly. All of them are great opportunities.

