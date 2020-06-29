We met him at the beginning of the year, but the realme X50 5G has been slow to arrive in Spain. The company has just announced a presentation event for the Spanish market next Wednesday, July 8, in which we will know the price of this model, the first to which they included a 5G connection.

Realme has become the seventh best-selling mobile brand in the world in just one year, with more than 25 million smartphones shipped to stores. Within the different markets in which it operates, Spain is one of the best received, for its mobile phones with a very good value for money.

The realme X50 5G is not an exception to the normal one, in addition to including 5G connection, has a 120 Hz fast display and one 30W fast charge among its characteristics. Some of them are shared with the X50 Pro 5G model that arrived in Spain in May and we were able to meet it first hand.

realme X50 5G Technical characteristics 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Class 5, resolution 2400×1080 pixels at 120 Hz. Screen ratio of 90.48% Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 Memory and storage 6/8/12 GB of RAM and 128 / 256GB of storage Rear cameras 64GB f / 1.8 main sensor, 12MP f / 2.5 2x telephoto with 5X optical zoom, 8MP f / 2.3 ultra wide-angle lens with 119-degree viewing angle, ultra macro 2 MP f / 2.4 Front cameras 16 MP f / 2.0 main sensor and 8 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide angle with 105 degree viewing angle 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charge VOOC 4.0 flash Connections 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, NFC, Dual Frequency GPS, WiFI ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Sound Dual superline speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res

Unlike its big brother, the X50 5G is a more modest terminal with which the brand wants “consumers to enjoy an incredible 5G experience in the entry range.” Most brands are betting to a greater or lesser extent on 5G as the future of technology. Realme proposes to combine 5G with AIoT, that is, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. The company’s strategy goes through launch at least 2 5G products each semester globally.

In the case of the X50 5G, on the outside the design that characterizes Realme in its latest releases is preserved, while inside we find a Snapdragon 765 processor, designed by Qualcomm to democratize 5G outside of the highest range. This is accompanied by 6 to 12 GB of RAM and between 128 and 256 GB of storage.

Another relevant aspect is its 6.57 inch screen with 2400×1080 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate to give a fluent gaming experience. Also abroad it has two front cameras 16 and 8 Mpx and four rear with a 64 Mpx sensor at the head.

To endure a 120 Hz display we depend on good autonomy. In this case, the battery is 4,200 mAh and a 30W fast charging system that, in the absence of tests, will be able to charge the mobile in approximately an hour.

The next Wednesday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m., realme will broadcast live its presentation event where we will know each and every one of the specifications of the realme X50 5G, from the different memory variations, the colors between which you can choose, up to its final price in Spanish stores.