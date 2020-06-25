We met the Realme X3 SuperZoom a month ago, but it was an open secret that the series would have more members. To begin with, the Realme X3 standard, no surnames. This has been presented today with his brother the zoom and the Realme Buds Q, in India.

The Realme X3 repeats on practically all fronts with respect to the version with Super Zoom, also standing out for its 120 Hz display with two-lens front camera and Snapdragon 855+The main difference being that this time there is no periscope camera, but a 2x telephoto camera of a lifetime.

Realme X3 data sheet

Realme X3 SuperZoom

screen

IPS 6.6 inch FullHD +

2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

120 Hz refresh

Processor

Snapdragon 855+

Adreno 640 GPU

RAM

6/8 GB

LPDDR4x

Storage

128 GB

UFS 3.0

Frontal camera

Double:

16 megapixels

8 megapixels, f / 2.2, 105º width

Rear cameras

Quadruple:

64 megapixels, f / 1.8, 78.6º width

8 megapixel wide angle,

12 megapixel telephoto zoom 2x

2 megapixel macro, f / 2.4

LED flash

Battery

4,200 mAh

30W Dart Flash fast charge

Operating system

Android 10

Realme UI

Connectivity

4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C

Dual gps

NFC

Others

Fingerprint reader on the side

High resolution Dolby Atmos sound

Liquid Cooling Technology 3.0 cooling system

Dimensions and weight

163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm

202 grams

Price

From 294 euros to change

120 Hz display

If you know the Realme X3 SuperZoom, you know this Realme X3 almost completely. The terminal is so similar to its brother that the measurements coincide, which is good news. It means that it also has a 6.6-inch IPS screen with measured edges, Full HD + resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and, most importantly, a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The screen incorporates the two-lens front camera, whose resolution has decreased compared to the SuperZoom version. Here we have a 16 + 8 megapixel selfie shooter, the second lens being a wide angle.

64 megapixel camera without « super zoom »

The second and main difference between the Realme X3 SuperZoom and the Realme X3 is found in their cameras. There is no last name SuperZoom and there is no super zooom either, but zoom more than walking around the house, 2x optical or 20x hybrid. Otherwise, it’s still a quad camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor.

The other two additional sensors remain unchanged. We have on the one hand a 119º wide angle with 8 megapixel resolution and a 2 megapixel macro photography lens. On the outside, the camera is the only way to distinguish the Realme X3 from the SuperZoom model, since the « square » lens of the periscope is missing.

As for power, the Realme X3 continues to bet on the Snapdragon 855+ last year, which is not accompanied by a 5G modem, so 4G connectivity is maintained. The terminal goes on sale with versions with 6 and 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The battery is for its part 4,200 mAh, with fast charging Dart Flash 30W.

Versions and prices of the Realme X3

The Realme X3 has been officially presented in India, but we currently have no further information on its distribution in other regions. It will go on sale next June 30 in two versions and two colors: blue and white.

Realme X3 6 + 128 GB, 24,999 rupees, about 294 euros to change.

Realme X3 8 + 128 GB, 25,999 rupees, about 305 euros to change.

