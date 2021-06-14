realme will present tomorrow its new flagship killer, the realme GT 5G, and its new ecosystem, realme Tech Life

tomorrow, in addition to the realme GT 5G, realme will present its first robot vacuum cleaner, the realme Robot Vacuum.

As we already told you a few days ago, I’m really going to celebrate an event tomorrow, June 15, at 2:00 p.m., Spanish time, in which it will not only present its new star terminal globally for this 2021, the realme GT 5G, but, in addition, it is also going to announce its new ecosystem of connected products, called realme Tech Life.

For all this and for other surprises that the brand that currently grows the fastest in Europe has not yet revealed, you cannot miss this presentation event which will be broadcast through your YouTube channel and that you can follow from this link.

The realme GT 5G will be one of the best smartphones of this 2021

After being presented in China a few months ago, tomorrow the realme GT 5G will be launched worldwide, a terminal that is set to become one of this year’s big bestsellers within the high range thanks to its great value for money.

Realme Book leaks, realme’s first laptop with MacBook-inspired design

The realme GT 5G has dizzying specifications, starting with its great 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and with one of the highest refresh rates that we can find on a mobile today, 120 Hz.

The processor chosen to move this smartphone could not be other than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, an eight-core chipset compatible with the new 5G networks that will give us the necessary power to get the most out of the realme GT 5G.

Accompanying this processor, we find two versions of RAM memory 8 and 12 GB of type LPDDR5 and two internal storage variants of 128 and 256 GB of type UFS 3.1.

realme has not neglected the photographic section of its new star terminal either, because the realme GT 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module where the protagonist is a 64 megapixel main sensor that has a focal aperture f / 1.8 and with PDAF (phase detection autofocus).

This main camera will be accompanied by two secondary ones: an ultra wide angle of 8 megapixels with an f / 2.3 focal aperture and an angle of view of 119º and a macro of 2 megapixels with a focal aperture f / 2.4.

To complete this section, the realme GT 5G has a front camera of 16 megapixels with an f / 2.5 focal aperture.

One of the highlights of the realme GT 5G is its autonomy, as it is equipped with a large 4,500 mAh battery that ensures up to 2 days of use with a single charge. In addition, this battery has 65W fast charge, through which we can charge this mobile from 0% to 100% in just 35 minutes.

This new high-end terminal from realme is also very complete in connectivity since it has 5G, dual SIM, Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo speakers with Dolby quality, on-screen fingerprint reader, USB-C and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Finally, the realme GT 5G will have Android 11 as the operating system running under the latest version of the manufacturer’s customization layer, realme UI 2.1.

💥 SWEEPSTAKES! 💥 Having a top smartphone while saving a pasture is possible with # realmeGT😉 Do you want one? But wait, wait, wait, in addition to the realme GT, we raffle: 🙀THE 400 EUROS YOU SAVE WHEN YOU BUY THIS SMARTPHONE! 🙀 # realmeGT = quality⬆️, price⬇️ (1/2) pic.twitter.com/029pdIBURw – realme Spain (@realmeespana) June 8, 2021

If you want to get a realme GT 5G for free and a check with an amount of 400 euros, you just have to participate in the contest that the brand is running on Twitter and of which you have all the information in the thread that we leave you on these lines.

realme Tech Life, the new connected ecosystem of realme

Along with the global launch of the realme GT 5G, the manufacturer is also going to present your new AIoT products, which are part of its renewed ecosystem of connected devices called realme Tech Life.

realme has already shared on Twitter which will be one of the new realme Tech Life products that will be announced at tomorrow’s event: its first robot vacuum cleaner, the realme Robot Vacuum.

Pay attention because #realmeGT does not come alone, something accompanies it … 💥A ROBOT VACUUM CLEANER! 💥 From which you are going to save us … 🙏 Stay tuned for the launch event:

📅 06/15

⏰ 14:00

📍 YouTube # FlagshipKiller2021 – realme Spain (@realmeespana) June 10, 2021

As we can see in the image that accompanies the tweet that we leave you on these lines, the realme Robot Vacuum has a design similar to that of its main competitors. In this robot vacuum cleaner the black color dominates almost the entire device except for the outline of the central core that we find the characteristic yellow color of realme.

In this image we can also see that the first robot vacuum cleaner from realme is equipped with a double brush that will provide us with sufficient suction power to leave our house like a whistle.

The realme Robot Vacuum can be controlled through the new Tech Life app, which will allow us manage the programming and mappings of this robot vacuum cleaner.

realme Buds Q2, analysis: compact design, low latency mode and great autonomy for less than 30 euros

We will have to wait until tomorrow to see if the realme Robot Vacuum can compete face to face with the robot vacuum cleaners of recent years.

