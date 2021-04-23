realme will pay you up to $ 10,000 to design a wallpaper for the realme 8 5G

realme presents the second edition of its ‘Global Wallpaper Design Contest’, with up to $ 10,000 in prizes.

realme wanted to be Xiaomi and it is on its way to becoming a similar phenomenon, or at least if it does not, it already has the merit of having signed the record for the fastest growth in the mobile industry since its birth, with more than 50 million units sold in just 9 quarters globally.

Now, with just over a year and a half in the international markets and a spectacular evolution to show us, the Chinese manufacturer is once again targeting the wheel of hype and contests with the second edition of its world wallpaper contest, an event announced by the GSMArena colleagues and that will have until $ 10,000 prize pool.

It is a global contest aimed at designers, design students or also any fanatic or enthusiast of mobiles, since we can all compete by creating our best wallpapers for a smartphone as attractive as the realme 8 5G, which precisely it has just been released in Spain at a price of 199 euros.

The contest is now open, and you can review all its details and conditions from the following link:

From realme 5 Pro to realme 8 Pro: 18 months of spectacular evolution

As it happened in the first edition of the Global Wallpaper Design Contest of realme, the best designs will obtain rewards and prizes that in this case will reach up to $ 10,000, but not only that, because realme will even put other attractions such as design scholarships into play in their offices.

The deadline to submit wallpapers ends next June 12, 2021 and all realme users will be able to vote directly, solving a first screening of 200 options that will then be reviewed by a professional jury made up of realme designers and executives, including Naoto Fukusawa, the company’s Product Design Director, or CEO Madhav Sheth himself.

It will be a month later, on July 12, 2021, when this swearing determines which are the 53 winners based on creativity around the contest theme, which is none other than the official slogan of realme ‘dare to leap’, or dare to jump in Spanish.

In the words of Chase Xu, CMO of the Chinese manufacturer, his focus is on creating “trend-setting designs” and this contest certainly encourages “exploring the visual environment and unleashing artistic potential” after they were presented in the first edition. more than 5,500 people from China, India, Indonesia, Thailand or Spain with more than 138,000 registered users to vote.

If you like mobiles and custom designs, don’t miss the opportunity!

The best realme phones of 2021

