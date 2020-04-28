After becoming the fastest growing mobile phone company in the world, and entering the wearables segment with its first smart bracelet, Realme wants to continue looking for its place in the market of “wearable” devices, this time with his first smartwatch.

Thanks to an exclusive leak from the XDA portal, we have been able to know the characteristics of the new Reame Watch, the first smart watch from the Chinese company, which will arrive to compete with popular models such as the Amazfit Bip created by the Xiaomi subsidiary.

Realme Watch: 1.4-inch LCD screen and 7-day battery on Realme’s first watch

According to the renders obtained by the mentioned portal, the Realme Watch It will be a square format clock, which is somewhat reminiscent of the different models in the Amazfit Bip series, and in some details those of the Fitbit Versa series. The images confirm that the watch will have a square display with rounded corners, whose diagonal would be 1.4 inches, and would use TFT LCD technology. The panel will be touch, and will have a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels.

Just below the panel, on a large black margin, appears the silk-screened brand logo, and it does not seem that a tactile button will be included to serve to interact with the interface as it is included in the Realme Band. However, you can see a physical button located on the right side of the watch case.

You can see how the watch has a silicone strap, which does not seem to be interchangeable according to the leaked images. On the other hand, a pin charging system on its plastic back, as well as a heart rate reader.

Other details confirmed thanks to its software, are the inclusion of a 160 mAh battery which could offer autonomy of up to a week. In addition, it includes IP68 protection, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer and SPO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen. All this will be accompanied by a own operating system developed by the brand, which will include apps such as a music player, stopwatch, weather app and other utilities that are usually present in devices of this type.

From XDA they affirm that the watch will arrive with a total of five pre-installed dials, although the user will have the possibility to download new dials through the application that will allow the clock to be synchronized with our smartphone. Thanks to this app, it will also be possible to view the activity data captured by the watch, which will have support for fifteen different types of sportas well as sleep measurement.

For now, The data regarding the availability of the first Realme watch is unknown.. Previously, the brand has already shown its interest in entering this segment, but so far no dates have been given for the launch of this product. I am afraid that it will be necessary to wait a little longer until I can clear doubts about its price and release date.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: