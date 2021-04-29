realme triples its sales in Europe and is already the fastest growing brand in the old continent

The highest growth of realme in Europe is found in Spain, Italy and the countries of Eastern Europe.

The expansion of realme seems to have no ceiling: after becoming the brand that has grown the most in the entire history of mobile phones, it has just reached a new milestone by becoming the brand that fastest growing in Europe.

Thus, the brand’s sales have increased 183% in our continent during the first quarter of 2021, even reaching triple sales of the same period of the previous year.

These are the data of the expansion of realme in Europe

A report published by the consulting firm Counterpoint shows that realme is the fastest growing manufacturer in the old continent, as can be seen in the graph that we leave below these lines.

In this graph we can see that the Chinese brand is the one that has grown the most among all the large manufacturers of mobile terminals, with the other two members of the BBK Electronics group occupying the following two positions: OPPO with a growth of 94% and OnePlus with an increase of 85%.

If we filter this data by country, most of the growth in realme has occurred in Spain, Italy and Eastern European countries.

This ranking of the manufacturers that have sold the most mobiles in Europe continues to be led by the Korean brand Samsung, with a sales percentage of 32%, followed closely by Apple with 28% and closing the podium we find Xiaomi with 18%. Of these three major brands, the one that has grown the most compared to the first quarter of 2020 is the Chinese giant with an increase of 73%followed by Apple with 31% and Samsung with only 13%.

But if we go a little further back in time and analyze the data from last year, I really has doubled its market share and increased its sales tenfold, thanks, above all, to its greater diffusion as a brand and to the perception by users that their terminals they are great value for money.

