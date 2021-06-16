realme TechLife, the new bet for the AIoT ecosystem

Along with the arrival of the realme GT, the Chinese company once again demonstrated its initiative and ambition for growth, with the announcement and launch of its new realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro, and its first robot vacuum cleaner, realme TechLife Robot Vacuum; part

of your strategy to creating your own AIoT ecosystem.

With the so-called “1 + 5 + T” strategy: 1 smartphone which constitutes the center of the AIoT ecosystem; 5 key categories including True Wireless Stereo (TWS), Wearables, TV, Smart Speakers, and Laptops; and TechLife, the open platform from realme that aims to support all the new dynamics of AIoT through the pooling of all products for entertainment, care and smart connection, and the new realme Link application.

realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro

Building on the massive success of the realme watch, especially among younger consumers, the realme Watch 2 arrives with a design characterized by its great 3.5cm color touch screen with a high resolution of 320 * 320 pixels (323 PPI) capable of displaying vivid and real images.

And it is that in addition to the advanced health functionalities themselves, up to 90 types of sports monitoring, and some advanced functions such as the ability to detect the level of oxygen in the blood, through the realme Link application we can remotely control some of AIoT devices like your phone’s music player, and automatically unlock your phone when you get close, conveniently and quickly.







On the other hand, the realme Watch 2 Pro offers powerful improvements in functionality, display and other user experience features. With a great 1.75-inch (4.4 cm) color screen It has a screen display area 56% larger than the previous generation.

The display also boasts a remarkably high resolution of 320 × 385 pixels and a maximum brightness of 600 nits, which offers impressive visuals, specifically 58% brighter than the previous generation, and ensures that the screen will remain clearly visible even in direct sunlight.

The battery life of the watch has also improved remarkably, even with the increased screen size, the watch can offer 14 days of life with its 390mAh high-efficiency battery so that users can exercise all day without losing rhythm.

realme TechLife Robot Vacuum

The new 2-in-1 robot, vacuum cleaner and scrubber, comes equipped with 38 different sensors, from obstacle detectors, ToF sensors for the walls, gyroscopes, nine infrared, two temperature sensors and a LIDAR sensor. All this under the control of the realme Link application, which will allow us to create sections in the house, program the vacuum, change the cleaning mode, and even give orders by voice thanks to its compatibility with Google home and Amazon Alexa assistants.

The realme TechLife Robot Vacuum offers laser navigation and real-time mapping technology, promising up to 12% higher accuracy compared to previous generation LIDAR robots. According to company data, it offers 98% accuracy in home mapping.

It has a maximum power of 3000 Pa, although it is configurable in several levels, highlighting its silent mode below 55 decibels. A power that will be backed by a 5,200 mAh battery, enough to cover more than a complete cleaning in any average home.

And new realme TechLife devices

During the event, realme also previewed its first tablet, the realme pad, and his first laptop, the realme book, which will be released in the coming months. In addition, the company announces a co-creation program with its fans to create the realme Book together.

In the last three years, the realme smartphone business has grown by leaps and bounds. Realme’s product philosophy, Dare to Leap, as well as its brand attributes of advanced technology and trendsetting design, are valued by young consumers around the world. realme hopes to bring more advanced products to more key consumer electronics categories and provide a more comprehensive experience for young people.

In the future, these two products will play an important role in realme’s “1 + 5 + T” strategy to achieve a unified and seamless user experience.