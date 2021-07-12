Realme Pad, the realme tablet can be seen in leaked photos and these are its key features | Technology

Realme is expanding its product catalog and, according to rumors, one of the devices that is closest is the realme Pad tablet. Now it has been seen in real photos and its key features have been leaked.

The Chinese company realme is working on creating an ecosystem of connected products similar to that offered by other brands, such as Xiaomi or Huawei.

After the great success of its mobile phones (in Spain it is the manufacturer that grew the most in 2020 and despite its youth it has already established itself in the top 7 of smartphone brands worldwide), the corporation has been expanding its catalog with products audio, wearables, televisions and other connected devices.

In fact, A few weeks ago the company presented realme TechLife in Spain, its open AIoT platform that will bring together all your connected devices, and we have already had the opportunity to test the realme TechLife Vacuum, its first robot vacuum cleaner.

But this is only the beginning. The brand’s catalog will soon receive new categories of devices, including the realme Pad tablet, which will come from the hand of the also rumored realme Book laptop, as Madhav Sheth, CEO of realme India, has already confirmed.

Now, the realme tablet has been seen in nature and we can take a look at its design thanks to some real photos discovered by SlashLeaks.

As you can see below, the images have been taken from a distance and do not have much quality, but despite this there are some characteristics that can be observed.

Among them we find the slim unibody body, the premium aluminum finish or the protrusion of the rear camera. Naked eye, its design is quite similar to the Apple iPad Pro.

Apart from these details of its design, according to rumors the brain of the realme Pad will be the Snapdragon 870 processor, which will be accompanied by ample internal storage. The operating system will be Android 11.

In addition, it is said that it will offer interconnectivity with other realme devices, a feature that is currently available on the company’s smartphones.

While the existence of realme Pad has been confirmed by the brand, what we still do not know is when the presentation of the device is scheduled, so we will have to wait. Nevertheless, According to rumors, the launch is imminent.